Arts Scene: TCC Theatre stages virtual 'The Humans'

In Stephen Karam’s Tony Award-winning “The Humans,” the members of the Blake family gather in the crumbling New York apartment of the younger daughter to celebrate Thanksgiving.
But the celebratory atmosphere soon becomes fraught, as conversations hint at past traumas and present-day troubles, as all the talk leads, as the New York Times said in its review of the original Broadway production, to “reminders that the world is a mysterious place, not necessarily built for the comfort of the humans who seem to rule it.”
Tulsa Community College Theater will present a virtual production of “The Humans” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 12-14, via Zoom. A presentation of set and costume designs will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Directed by Mark Frank, the cast includes Levi Smiley, Katie McCaffrey, Sophia Krist, Ana Nunez, Magdalene Hooks and Brayden Marchant.
To watch the virtual production, log into Zoom and use the ID 934 2396 9227.
Tulsa Opera
“Tulsa Opera Live,” the online series of conversations hosted by the company’s Artistic Director Tobias Picker, will feature director James Robinson in its next installment at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Robinson, a former Tulsan who is one of the opera world’s leading directors, will talk about his work directing Tulsa Opera’s groundbreaking production of “Rigoletto,” presented in October on the baseball diamond of ONEOK Field. He and Picker will also talk about their past and future collaborations, including the forthcoming world premiere of Picker’s opera “Awakenings,” inspired by the book by Oliver Sachs.
Registration is required; the event is free, but donations to Tulsa Opera are suggested. To register: tulsaopera.com/live.
Tulsa Ballet
Tulsa Ballet returns to performing in a unique production titled “Creations Reimagined,” a collection of three world-premiere ballets created to accommodate, and to comment upon, the restrictions on personal contact in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ballets are “Hindrance” by Yury Yanowsky, “To the End” by Ma Cong and “Limoncello” by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. Of these works, the Tulsa World wrote, “Each of the works presented was inventive, challenging and compelling, and the Tulsa Ballet dancers — who have not been on a stage for eight months — performed them with explosive energy and emotion.”
Tulsa Ballet will give a virtual performance of “Creations Reimagined” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Tickets are $25. To purchase: tulsaballet.org.
Theatre Tulsa
Theatre Tulsa brings the first in its “Tell Me a Story” series of original short plays to a close with two performances at 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 13-14, at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St.
The evening consists of six plays, all adapted from true stories submitted by Tulsa citizens, which will be performed simultaneous throughout the facility. During the evening, audience members will be grouped into small, self-contained groups that will be guided to each play.
Tickets are $25. To purchase: ahhatulsa.org.
