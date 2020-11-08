Arts Scene: TCC Theatre stages virtual 'The Humans'

In Stephen Karam’s Tony Award-winning “The Humans,” the members of the Blake family gather in the crumbling New York apartment of the younger daughter to celebrate Thanksgiving.

But the celebratory atmosphere soon becomes fraught, as conversations hint at past traumas and present-day troubles, as all the talk leads, as the New York Times said in its review of the original Broadway production, to “reminders that the world is a mysterious place, not necessarily built for the comfort of the humans who seem to rule it.”

Tulsa Community College Theater will present a virtual production of “The Humans” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 12-14, via Zoom. A presentation of set and costume designs will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Mark Frank, the cast includes Levi Smiley, Katie McCaffrey, Sophia Krist, Ana Nunez, Magdalene Hooks and Brayden Marchant.

To watch the virtual production, log into Zoom and use the ID 934 2396 9227.

Tulsa Opera

“Tulsa Opera Live,” the online series of conversations hosted by the company’s Artistic Director Tobias Picker, will feature director James Robinson in its next installment at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.