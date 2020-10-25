Arts Scene: Signature Symphony slates Tulsa Sings! concert, Arts in the Air to feature 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

The music of Rodgers & Hammerstein will be featured as the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College presents “You’re Doin’ Fine, Oklahoma,” will be a virtual, live-streamed concert that will also include the orchestra’s third annual Tulsa Sings! competition.
The concert will be streamed live at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, but those who purchase a ticket will have access to a recorded version of the concert for the seven days following the initial broadcast.
The concert had originally be scheduled for April, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Just as many things have had to be adapted in the past six months, Signature Symphony has made changes for the safety of our musicians and Tulsa Sings! finalists,” said Kelly Clark, dean of TCC’s School of Visual and Performing Arts.
This year’s Tulsa Sings! finalists will perform with a smaller number of musicians on stage to allow for physical distancing. The finalists are:
Reese Buchert, a Jenks High School senior.
Doug Demaree, Oklahoma native and church music leader and vocalist.
Chiara Miller, a student at Northeastern State University.
Mike Pryor, a familiar presence on Tulsa stages, and aoriginal member of Theatre Tulsa’s long-running production of “Forever Plaid.”
James Ross, a Tulsa doctor with classical training in violin and vocal performance.
Emily Thresher, a recent Jenks graduate now attending Lipscomb University in Nashville, and finalist in the 2018 Tulsa Sings! competition.
The Blakely Family, Connor Blakely, Douglas Blakely, and Charlotte Couch, a family trio who all have classical vocal training.
Scott Coulter, a New York City based vocalist and concert producer who helped develop the Tulsa Sings! competition, was instrumental in selecting and mentoring the finalists through the vocal competition.
“Tulsa Sings! is a Signature Symphony tradition showcasing individuals with Tulsa ties,” Coulter said. “With some changes, I am thrilled these talented vocalists will get their chance to shine and I will be able to mentor them during rehearsals leading up to the performance.”The Tulsa Sings! grand prize winner will selected by a panel of judges and will be announced during the live streamed concert and interviewed Monday, Nov. 2 on KOTV Channel 6’s “Six in the Morning” show. In addition, the grand prize winner will have the opportunity to be featured in a Signature Symphony concert during the following season.
The Tulsa Sings! audience favorite will be determined by number of votes from audience members with votes captured during the live streamed performance and for up to seven days with the recorded concert. The audience favorite will be announced on social media on Monday, Nov. 9.
Tickets are $10. To purchase, and more information: 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.
Arts in the Air
Break out the newspapers and the water pistols, and brush up on your “Time Warp” — “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is on its way.
The Tulsa PAC will be showing this camp classic 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, as part of its Arts in the Air series of outdoor performances on the Williams Green, just west of the PAC, 101 E. Third St.
This 1975 film version of Richard O’Brien’s stage musical, about an innocent couple that falls under the spell of a mad scientist, stars Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Charles Grey, Meat Loaf and Tim Curry, in what has become an iconic performance as Dr. Frank N. Furter.
Admission is free. tulsapac.com.
American Theatre Company
American Theatre Company will present a series of spooky tales spun by a collection of master storytellers in “Pass the Flashlight,” a live-streamed production at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The show will be available via Zoom.
The concept is not all that different from sitting around a campfire and telling stories designed to disquiet, unnerve and even shock, said David Alexandré Allen-Lawrence, who is directing the production and will also be one of the storytellers.
Others sharing possible true tales of the uncanny will be Darby Harmon, Kathryn Hartney, Duke Durant, Ione Michelle Blocker, Susan Apker, Chris Humphrey, Susan Dergoul, John Burns, David Alexandré Allen-Lawrence, Brooke Aldrich, Timothy Hunter, Derick Snow, and Michael Rice.
The event is free to the public, although donations will be accepted. For information on access: facebook.com/AmericanTheatreCompany.
Featured video
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!