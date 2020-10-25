Arts Scene: Signature Symphony slates Tulsa Sings! concert, Arts in the Air to feature 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

James Ross, a Tulsa doctor with classical training in violin and vocal performance.

Emily Thresher, a recent Jenks graduate now attending Lipscomb University in Nashville, and finalist in the 2018 Tulsa Sings! competition.

The Blakely Family, Connor Blakely, Douglas Blakely, and Charlotte Couch, a family trio who all have classical vocal training.

Scott Coulter, a New York City based vocalist and concert producer who helped develop the Tulsa Sings! competition, was instrumental in selecting and mentoring the finalists through the vocal competition.

“Tulsa Sings! is a Signature Symphony tradition showcasing individuals with Tulsa ties,” Coulter said. “With some changes, I am thrilled these talented vocalists will get their chance to shine and I will be able to mentor them during rehearsals leading up to the performance.”The Tulsa Sings! grand prize winner will selected by a panel of judges and will be announced during the live streamed concert and interviewed Monday, Nov. 2 on KOTV Channel 6’s “Six in the Morning” show. In addition, the grand prize winner will have the opportunity to be featured in a Signature Symphony concert during the following season.