Seven Tulsa-area vocalists — a Jenks football coach, a small business owner, a middle school student, a college music teacher, a YouTube breakout, a classically trained singer and a former cruise line performer — are the finalists for the Signature Symphony’s annual “Tulsa Sings!” competition.

The seven finalists will be featured as part of the orchestra’s “American Jukebox” concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St. on the Tulsa Community College Southeast campus.

The concert will also feature Scott Coulter, an award-winning New York-based performer who helped create the “Tulsa Sings!” competition with the orchestra in 2018 and serves as vocal coach for the finalists, along with a special appearance by Tulsa native and Broadway star Jason Graae, in a program that will include some of the greatest hits in American popular music from the past 50 years.

The Tulsa Sings! grand prize winner is selected by a panel of judges and announced at the end of Saturday’s performance along with an audience favorite. Each of the winners, grand prize and audience favorite, can return and be featured in an upcoming Signature Symphony concert.

Finalists were selected from more than 50 competitors, who submitted short videos of their performances. This year’s competitors:

Andrea Bar, who previously worked as a performer for the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line

Michelle Eiler, a Canadian-American singer and pianist who teaches music at Oral Roberts University

Olivia Fu, the youngest Tulsa Sings! finalist ever at the age of 12, who attends Carver Middle School and has appeared in several musical theater productions, including Craft Productions’ “Shrek”

Ashton Jones, a Union High School graduate and classically trained singer, who is pursuing a doctorate in musical arts

Rachel Miller, owner of a calligraphy and watercolor business

Brock Ryne, a multi-instrumentalist whose self-created music videos have made him something of a YouTube sensation

Trent Taber, a member of the Jenks Trojans varsity football coaching staff who also works in the school’s vocal music and special education departments.

“In a time where celebrity masterclasses have become so popular in recent years, this is an extraordinary opportunity for vocal talent in Tulsa to receive coaching and mentorship from one of the leading Broadway personalities,” said Scott Seaton, artistic director of the Signature Symphony. “It is exciting that music lovers from all over Tulsa get to not only see how it all comes together, but to also be able to vote on favorites at the concert.”

Tickets are $35-$75. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.

‘I and You’

Caroline isn’t expecting visitors, as she’s been homebound because of illness for some time. But this particular afternoon, Anthony, a classmate, arrives with a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass,” the subject of an assignment — due tomorrow — the two of them have to complete.

Lauren Gunderson’s “I and You” takes this setup as the starting point of a play that examines subjects mundane and profound. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, they unlock a deeper mystery that has brought them together.

World Stage Theatre Company will present “I and You” as part of the company’s “Relationships — It’s Complicated” season. The production will be the first show presented at the company’s new space, World Stage Studio, at 1130 S. Harvard Ave.

Justin Daniels makes his directorial debut with this production, which will feature a different cast for each weekend. Miguel Elionay and M.J. Santiago will perform the first weekend, with Parker Gelsthorpe and Londyn Anderson taking the roles for the second weekend.

Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 6-7 and Friday, April 14; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9 and 15, at World Stage Studio, 1130 S. Harvard Ave. Tickets are $15-25. okworldstage.org.

Music on Exhibit

The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will present an afternoon of art and music in conjunction with its current exhibit.

Musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman joins Philbrook curator Susan Green in conversation to explore six of the paintings that are part of “Rembrandt to Monet: 500 Years of European Painting from Joslyn Art Museum.” Local professional musicians will perform selections of chamber music compositions that connect with each artwork in this engaging program of music, conversation and insider knowledge.

Featured paintings and music include works by Bouguereau, Renoir and Monet and music by Ravel, Faure and Debussy.

Limited VIP tickets are available and include a pre-concert reception with refreshments in the Great Hall and an exclusive performance by Ron Pearson on the Philbrook organ.

Performance is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with the VIP reception beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$35; VIP tickets are $100. philbrook.org.

Brewed for Gilcrease

Gilcrease Museum hosts its Second Annual Brewed for Gilcrease beer tasting from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, April 15, in the courtyard of the new 222 N. Detroit Ave. building, in Tulsa’s Arts District.

Thirteen local breweries will offer unlimited tastings of their best brews. Tickets are available on the Gilcrease Museum website, gilcrease.org, under events.

General admission tickets are $60, $51 for members. VIP access begins at 1 p.m. VIP tickets are $80 and $68 for members and include early entry at 1 p.m., a commemorative pilsner glass, plus a chance to sample exclusive brews from select breweries.

Must be 21 or older to attend, and tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be available at the gate. All tickets include unlimited tastings, a food voucher and free on-site parking. Designated driver tickets are available for purchase at a discounted rate of $25.

Participating breweries are American Solera, Cabin Boys Brewery, Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing, Eerie Abbey Ales, High Gravity Brewing Co., Heirloom Rustic Ales, Marshall Brewing Company, NEFF Brewing, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., The Cape Brewing Co., The Nook Brewery and Renaissance Brewing Co.

There will also be food from some of Tulsa’s most popular food trucks, including Andolini’s Pizzeria; Manila Ice, the Filipino Food Truck; and Ruth’s Chicken, which features Korean-style fried chicken. Live music will be provided by Brujo Roots, a local Latin funk fusion band.

For more information, visit bit.ly/BfG2023 or call 918-596-2728.