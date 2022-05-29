Arts Scene: 'Remembering Sondheim' honors late composer

A group of Tulsa performers had planned to honor the late Stephen Sondheim with a concert of his music on what would have been the composer-lyricist’s 92nd birthday, March 22. Those plans had to be put on hold because of the spring-time surge of COVID-19, but now the group will present its original production, “A Blank Page or Canvas: Remembering Sondheim,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. Fourth St.

The performers have all appeared in recent productions of Sondheim musicals staged by local theater companies, such as Theatre Tulsa’s versions of “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Into the Woods” and “A Little Night Music” (which had only a single performance in March 2020 before the pandemic shut down all public performances); American Theatre Company’s “Sunday in the Park with George”; and “Assassins” by Theatre Pops.

The show will feature songs from those shows as well as other Sondheim classics as “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Company” and “Follies,” as well as lesser-known works, such as “Merrily We Roll Along.”

Admission is free, but as seating is limited, reservations are strongly recommended. To reserve: rememberingsondheim.eventbrite.com.

Limón Dance Company

Choregus Productions will open its Summer Heat International Dance Festival with a performance by the internationally acclaimed Limón Dance Company, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave.

Celebrated as one of the world’s greatest modern dance groups, the Limón Dance Company was founded in 1946 by dancer-choreographer Jose Limón, one of the foundational figures in American modern dance. The company he created, now celebrating its 75th anniversary, is known for its dramatic expression, technical mastery and expansive yet nuanced movement.

The Tulsa performance will feature some of the company’s classic works along with recently commissioned dance pieces.

Members of the Limón Dance Company take part in a free event in which they will talk about the company’s history, as well as perform examples of classic works. This will be 4 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Tulsa Ballet’s Studio K, 1212 E. 45th Place.

Tickets for the June 4 performance are $40-$50. While the June 3 lecture-demonstration is free, registration is required. To purchase and more information: 918-688-6112, choregus.org.

TCC ‘I Can’t’ workshops

Tulsa Community College’s McKeon Center for Creativity will again host a series of its popular “I Can’t” workshops, designed to introduce people to forms of artistic expression.

All workshops will be available virtually, with two that will be presented in a “hybrid” format, both in-person and virtually.

The series begins June 1 with “I Can’t Rumba,” led by members of Baila Tulsa, which will be held virtually and in-person at the center, 910 S. Boston Ave.

Other workshops are:

June 8: “I Can’t Enjoy Opera,” with Tulsa Opera

June 15: “I Can’t Weave” with 108 Contemporary

June 22: “I Can’t Identify Invasive Species” with Tulsa Zoo

June 29: “I Can’t Write Poetry” with The Center for Poets & Writers

The “I Can’t Weave” workshop will also be held in-person and virtually. Those attending in person will have all necessary supplies provided.

All workshops begin at noon, and are free to the public, but registration is required to receive the links to the virtual workshops. To register, send email to: register@centerforcreativitytulsa.com.

‘Tulsa Art Talks’

One of Tulsa’s most distinctive public art works — Felix Cole’s mural in the Lacy Park Community Center — will be examined in a special event co-sponsored by Tulsa Parks & Recreation, Oklahoma State University and Gilcrease Museum.

“Tulsa Art Talks: The Lacy Park Mural Project,” will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Place.

Tulsa native Felix Cole began work on this 60-foot long mural in 1973. Titled “The Black Experience,” it features 120 African-Americans, from nationally known figures as Martin Luther King Jr., Oprah Winfrey, Rosa Parks, Booker T. Washington, Jimi Hendrix and Wayman Tisdale, as well as people instrumental to north Tulsa’s history.

Brandy Thomas Wells, assistant professor of history at Oklahoma State University, will give an overview of Cole’s mural and its importance in north Tulsa. Marsha Cole, niece of Felix Cole, will also be present to talk about the artist and his inspirations.

Admission is free, but registration is required. To register: my.gilcrease.org/lacypark.

Council Oak Men’s Chorale

The Council Oak Men’s Chorale will present “On the Road with Council Oak,” 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 3-4, at Fellowship Congregational Church, 2900 S. Harvard Ave.

The program will feature songs about traveling around the country along such iconic avenues as “Route 66,” as well as about some of the sites to seen along the way, from “The Hills of Shiloh” to “New York, New York.”

Tickets are $20. counciloak.org.

