The award-winning Rolston String Quartet will perform three concerts during its time in Tulsa, presented by Chamber Music Tulsa.

The ensemble, which formed in 2013 at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity’s Chamber Music Residency, became the first international group to win the Cleveland Quartet Award from Chamber Music America in 2018, and took first prize at the 12th Banff International String Quartet Competition, Grand in 2016.

The quartet’s debut recording, “Souvenirs,” recently was named “Recording of the Year” by BBC Music Magazine. The Rolston Quartet will present a concert of works by female composers for its first concert, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Renaissance Square Event Center in the Campbell Hotel, 2616 E. 11th St. The program will feature works by Vittoria Aleotti, Caroline Shaw, Hawa Kassé, Gabriela Lena Frank and Nina Simone.

For the Saturday Salon concert, set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Westby Pavilion of the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St., the quartet will perform Dinuk Wijeratne’s “Two Pop Songs on Antique Poems” and Mendelssohn’s Quartet in E Minor, Op. 44, No. 2.

The Sunday concert, 3 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Tulsa PAC’s Williams Theatre, 110 E. Second St., will feature Haydn’s Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33, No. 2, the “Joke;” Jörg Widmann’s Quartet No. 3, “Hunting Quartet;” “Punctum” by Caroline Shaw; and the Quartet No. 16 in F Major, Op. 135, by Beethoven.

Tickets are $40 for the Friday concert, $70 for the Saturday concert and $25 for the Sunday concert. To purchase: 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.

Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood

The second artwork in the Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood public art experience can now be found at more than 30 locations throughout the city.

The program is a way to keep Gilcrease Museum and its world-class collection of art of the Americas before the public, as the museum is closed while a new facility is being built.

The work that will be on display is “An Island of Redbuds on the Cimarron” by Brummett Echohawk (Pawnee), painted in 1968, and presented to Gilcrease as a gift from Tulsa philanthropist Maxine Zarrow.

According to Alison Rossi, director of learning and community engagement at Gilcrease, Echohawk, a decorated veteran of World War II, painted this work with the same Bowie knife he used in combat. He developed this technique by accident, then began experimenting until it became his preferred painting tool.

“My knife can turn the color better than a brush,” Echohawk once said. “It gives me feeling for the subject, and its very massiveness and weight is an asset.”

Echohawk’s work will remain on display through mid-May, and Gilcrease will present a number of public programs throughout that time to provide a richer understand of Echohawk and his work. For a complete list of locations and public programs: gilcrease.org.

‘Kinky Boots’ at TCC

The Tulsa Community College Music and Theatre Departments are collaborating on a production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots,” which will be presented 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.

Written by Harvey Fierstein, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, “Kinky Boots” is based on the 2005 film of the same name, which in turn was inspired by actual events.

The young owner of a British shoe manufacturer, whose line of “sensible shoes” is not selling, is convinced to shift his factory’s focus to creating the sort of flamboyant footwear required by cabaret artists and drag queens.

Mark Frank directs the production, with musical direction by Laura Cowan and Reid Bennett and choreography by Lexie Jo Sweeney.

Tickets are $5-$15. 918-595-7777, pacetickets.tulsacc.edu.

‘The Magical Lamp of Aladdin’

One of the most enduring stories supposedly related during the “1,001 Nights” comes to life as Green Country Children’s Theatre presents “The Magical Lamp of Aladdin.”

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Broadway Theater, 720 S. Kenosha Ave.

The play follows the adventures of Aladdin, who must fend off the attacks of the evil magician Jammal, who wants to steal Aladdin’s lamp, and the wish-granting genie who lives inside it.

Tickets are $14-$16. greencountrytheatre.com.

