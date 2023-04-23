One of Broadway’s most honored and admired performers will make her Tulsa debut when Patti LuPone performs her “Don’t Monkey with Broadway” concert, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The concert was conceived and directed by Scott Wittman with musical direction by Joseph Thalken.

LuPone debuted “Don’t Monkey with Broadway” in April 2016 at Symphony Space in Manhattan and later released a live recording of the concert on Broadway Records.

LuPone’s career has included winning three Tony Awards for her performances in the original production of “Evita,” the 2008 revival of “Gypsy” and most recently for her role in the revival of Sondheim’s “Company.”

She also earned an Olivier Award for her “Company” performance when the show played London; she also won an Olivier Award for her work in the musicals “The Cradle Will Rock” and “Les Miserables.” LuPone is currently working on the Marvel TV series, “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” a spin-off of the series “Wandavision.”

Tickets for “Patti LuPone: Don’t Monkey with Broadway” are $55-$90. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Leslie Odom Jr. comes to OSU

Actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr., who earned a Tony Award for his performance as Aaron Burr in the original Broadway production of “Hamilton,” will perform two concerts, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

Odom’s career has earned him awards and acclaim, including an Academy Award nomination as an actor (portraying legendary soul singer Sam Cooke) and songwriter for his work in the film “One Night in Miami.” He also appeared in the 2017 adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express” and has had recurring roles on such TV series as “Person of Interest,” “Smash,” “CSI: Miami” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

“Not everybody got to travel to New York to see ‘Hamilton,’ so I’m coming to Oklahoma,” Odom said. “I’m going to do your favorites from ‘Hamilton,’ some Sam Cook songs, and some songs from other places in my career.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Leslie Odom Jr. to The McKnight Center stage,” said Mark Blakeman, the Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director of the McKnight Center. “Leslie has a vast repertoire, and he delivers a charismatic performance that we know will captivate our audience. We can’t think of a more appropriate way to close out our 2022-2023 season than these two incredible performances with Leslie.”

For more information or to purchase tickets: 405-744-9999, mcknightcenter.org.

Theatre Tulsa buckles up ‘Kinky Boots’

Theatre Tulsa will close out its 100th anniversary season with a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots,” which opens Friday, April 28, at the Tulsa PAC.

Inspired by a true story, “Kinky Boots” is about a young man named Charlie who takes over the family shoe-making business. But the sort of sensible shoes the company has made for decades simply aren’t selling as they had in days gone by.

But a chance encounter with a cabaret performer and drag artist named Lola prompts Charlie to revamp the factory to step up production on a line of high-heeled boots, that prove to be surprisingly successful — and help Charlie come to some realizations about himself and his choices in life.

The original Broadway production earned 13 Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Musical and Best Score for pop singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper.

Theatre Tulsa’s production is directed by Travis Guillory and stars Amari Wallace as Lola and Andrew Barker as Charlie, with Caitlin Gibbons, Claire Sbanotto, Troy Cope, Natalie Taylor, Nicole Gray, Russell Herrera and John Orsulak.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 28-29 and May 5-6; 2 p.m. Sunday April 30 and May 7, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $29.25-$47.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Muscogee Nation hosts art market

The second annual Mvskoke Art Market wraps up Sunday, April 23, at the River Spirit Casino and Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway. The free event will open to the public at 10 a.m.

More than 80 artists have their work on display and for sale. The event also has presentations on Indigenous creativity and Mvskoke culture, traditional demonstrations and an all-Native comedy show.

“Our goal was to expand and offer additional programming and cultural presentations to increase attendees’ overall experience. I believe this year’s lineup will be a great success,” said ShaVon Agee, Muscogee Nation Cultural Center and Archives program manager. muscogeenation.com/mvskokeartmarket.