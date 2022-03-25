Arts Scene: PAC youth chorus, TSO Titan, opera in bloom

Auditions begin April 1 for the Tulsa PAC Youth Choir, a new community performance program designed for students ages 11 to 18.

Jeremy Stevens, director of community engagement for the PAC, will direct the choir, which seeks to promote achievement through quality music education, community engagement and the pursuit of artistic excellence.

Auditions will be conducted virtually through April 29. For complete audition information: tulsapac.com/p/engagement/youth-choir.

Those selected for the choir will be announced in May and rehearsals will begin in September. Two public performances are being planned and scheduled, as well as additional various performances throughout the community. Opportunities to learn from and perform with touring artists will also be available.

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center already has various engagement programs in place to aid Tulsans in learning about, seeing and taking part in the performing arts, such as Orbit Arts, which provides free art classes and performance opportunities; Any Given Child, which presents theatrical shows to all kindergarten students in Tulsa Public Schools; and the Imagination Series, which is geared for families with children in grades 1-5.

The new TPAC Youth Choir is designed for the age group that has been a bit left out by the other programs, said TPAC CEO Mark Frie.

“Equal access to the arts is something I’m very passionate about," Frie said. "I’m very excited about launching this program because it will give children access to highly trained choral music educators while giving them a chance to perform and make new friends.”

A 'Titan'-ic concert

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will perform three well-loved orchestral works at its upcoming concert, titled "Titan," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The concert takes its name from the Symphony No. 1 by Mahler, to which the nickname "Titan" has been affixed. Mahler himself used that name for the symphony in early versions of the work, when he referred to it as a symphonic tone poem, with each of the movements having an ambiguous descriptive phrase.

Mahler would later dispense with the programmatic notes and the "Titan" name once the symphony reached its finished, four-movement form. But the music of the Symphony No. 1 certainly fulfills the expectations of the name "Titan," as it evolves from bucolic sounds of nature to a frenzied funeral march.

The concert will also feature the Symphony No. 25 in G Minor by Mozart, a piece written when the composer was only 17. It is perhaps best known as the music used for the opening credits of the film "Amadeus."

Also on the program is the third overture Beethoven wrote for his only opera, which he was still calling "Leonore." He would write a fourth overture, titled after the new name for the opera, "Fidelio," when he realized his "Leonore" Overture No. 3 worked better as a stand-alone piece.

James Bagwell, former music director of Light Opera Oklahoma and a frequent guest with the Tulsa Symphony, returns to the podium to conduct.

Tickets are $20-$70. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

'Opera in Bloom'

Tulsa Opera's Filstrup Resident Artists will be featured at "Opera in Bloom," a fundraising event for Tulsa Opera, 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Inner Circle Vodka Bar, 410 N. Main St.

The evening includes a silent auction, two performances by the Filstrup Resident Artists, as well as specially created cocktails. A portion of all bar sales, including purchases of "The Soprano," made with peach and rosemary-infused vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and lemonade, and "The Tenor," a blend of carrot, honey and lemon-infused whiskey with ginger ale, will benefit Tulsa Opera's education and outreach programs.

Tulsa Opera's final main stage production of the season will be a uniquely immersive version of Richard Strauss' "Salome," conceived and directed by Tulsa native Thaddeus Strassberg. For more information: tulsaopera.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.