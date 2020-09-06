Arts Scene: PAC launches 'Arts in the Air' outdoor performance series

Frie said the biggest challenge for shows within the PAC is the need to maintain social distancing.

“To be effective at social distancing in a venue like the Chapman Music Hall (the PAC’s 2,400-seat main concert hall), we would need to reduce our seating capacity by two-thirds,” he said. “Then you have to decide if it would be financially feasible to put on a production with those conditions.”

Frie said the PAC is working with its users groups to find ways to present shows within the facility in the coming weeks. For example, he said, there are discussions with Chamber Music Tulsa moving its concerts, typically held in the 430-seat Williams Theater, to the Chapman Music Hall, where social distancing could be better maintained.

“We are also making sure we take all the precautions necessary, such as adding UV filters to our ventilation system, having hand-sanitizing and temperature check stations in place, and requiring masks of everyone,” Frie said. “We just need to be flexible so that we can deal with whatever happens.”

TU Presidential Lecture Series

The University of Tulsa Presidential Lecture Series will be presented virtually this year with author, educator and entrepreneur Wes Moore.