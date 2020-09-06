Arts Scene: PAC launches 'Arts in the Air' outdoor performance series

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center will present “Arts in the Air,” a series of free performances to be held on the Williams Green that will include everything from classic rock to opera, live theater to spoken word performances.
“We wanted to come up with a concept that would give our audiences the chance to experience live performing arts in a way that would also be responsible in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Frie, CEO of the Tulsa PAC. “Thanks to some gifts and grants, we are able to underwrite this series so that admission will be free.”
The “Arts in the Air” series is presented by Williams Co. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 11-12 and continuing through Nov. 13-14.
“We will have a different act performing each night, with a couple of exceptions,” Frie said. “We will be featuring some of our regular companies, as well as performers we have presented as part of our Brown Bag It concert series.
“And we’ll have some performers that aren’t usually associated with the PAC,” he said. “We wanted to present as wide a variety of acts as possible.”
The “Arts in the Air” schedule of performances is:
Sept. 11 – Fabulous Mid Life Crisis Band
Sept. 12 – Discovery Award Reunion Show, featuring the best of Oklahoma high school musical theater talent
Sept. 18 – Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road
Sept. 19 – National Day of Dance concert
Sept. 25 – Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Chamber Concert
Oct. 2-3 – Theatre Tulsa’s Broadway Under the Stars
Oct. 9 – The Grand Apollo Band
Oct. 10 – Poetry Slam Contest
Oct. 16 – The Jordan, Pearcy and Shadley Trio
Oct. 17—The Blue Hues
Oct. 23 – Branjae
Oct. 24 – The music of BART and Bravo (The bART Center for Music)
Oct. 30-31 – Tulsa PAC “Mask-erade” Halloween event
Nov. 6 – Tulsa Youth Opera
Nov. 7 – Clark Youth Theatre
Nov. 13 – Dean Demerritt Jazz Tribe
Nov. 14 – “Oklahoma!” In concert
Masks will be required of all attendees.
The Tulsa PAC has been dark since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced performance venues around the world to shutter. As a result, local performing arts organizations sought out other avenues to remain visible, from livestreamed performances to groups such as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and Tulsa Opera relocating their shows temporarily to ONEOK Field.
Frie said the biggest challenge for shows within the PAC is the need to maintain social distancing.
“To be effective at social distancing in a venue like the Chapman Music Hall (the PAC’s 2,400-seat main concert hall), we would need to reduce our seating capacity by two-thirds,” he said. “Then you have to decide if it would be financially feasible to put on a production with those conditions.”
Frie said the PAC is working with its users groups to find ways to present shows within the facility in the coming weeks. For example, he said, there are discussions with Chamber Music Tulsa moving its concerts, typically held in the 430-seat Williams Theater, to the Chapman Music Hall, where social distancing could be better maintained.
“We are also making sure we take all the precautions necessary, such as adding UV filters to our ventilation system, having hand-sanitizing and temperature check stations in place, and requiring masks of everyone,” Frie said. “We just need to be flexible so that we can deal with whatever happens.”
TU Presidential Lecture Series
The University of Tulsa Presidential Lecture Series will be presented virtually this year with author, educator and entrepreneur Wes Moore.
Moore, whose Robin Hood Foundation is one of the largest antipoverty nonprofit organizations in the country, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. The event is free, but registration is required. To register: utulsa.edu/pls.
The TU Presidential Lecture is sponsored by the Darcy O’Brien Endowed Chair, named for the award-winning novelist who taught at TU for many years. The Chair was established in 1999 to host distinguished scholars in English, law, religion, science and other disciplines compatible with O’Brien’s legacy.
Moore, a native of Baltimore, is the author of five books, including “The Other Wes Moore,” which traced the very different lives of two young men who shared the same name and similar backgrounds, and “Five Days,” which explores the uprisings in Baltimore in 2015 after the death of Freddie Gray in police custody through a kaleidoscope of perspectives and examines critical questions about the deeper causes of violence and poverty.
Featured video
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!