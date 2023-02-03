It might seem a bit of a stretch to think a book designed to help people in their interpersonal relationships could become a long-running comedy show. But not every self-help book comes equipped with a title that practically demands dramatization.

That was the case with John Gray’s 1992 book, “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus.” Some 15 years later, playwright Eric Coble turned the book into a one-man play, which debuted — perhaps somewhat surprisingly — in Paris, France, in 2007.

It wasn’t until 2013 that the play made its way to the United States, starting out in Raleigh, North Carolina. The show spent some time off-Broadway and since then has continued to tour the U.S. and Canada.

Actor-comedian-musician Amadeo Fusca has been performing the show since 2016, giving more than 400 performances in some 55 cities.

Fusca performed the show in Tulsa in 2017; he returns to provide another comedic look into the way men and women act with each other for two shows, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Tickets are $55. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Festival of Words honors Stephen Graham JonesNovelist Stephen Graham Jones, a member of the Blackfeet Nation and author of the award-winning “My Heart is a Chainsaw,” will receive the Tulsa Library Trust’s Festival of Words Writers Award in a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. March 4, in Connor’s Cove at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St.

A book signing will follow. This event is free and open to the public.

Inaugurated in 2001, the American Indian Festival of Words Writers Award recognizes written contributions of outstanding American Indian authors, poets, journalists, film and stage scriptwriters. It is the first and only award given by a public library to honor an American Indian writer.

The award, which is given in odd-numbered years, is a $10,000 cash prize, provided by the Tulsa Library Trust and the Maxine and Jack Zarrow Family Foundation.

Jones has published nearly 30 horror, crime and science fiction novels and story collections, beginning with his 2000 debut novel, “The Fast Red Road.” Other books include “The Only Good Indians,” “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” “Mapping the Interior” and “Mongrels.”

In October 2022, he launched the comic-book series “Earthdivers,” set in an apocalyptic near-future where four Indigenous survivors embark on a bloody one-way mission to save the world by traveling back in time to kill Christopher Columbus and prevent the creation of America.

Jones has received numerous awards and honors, including the Ray Bradbury Award from the Los Angeles Times, the Bram Stoker Award, Mark Twain American Voice in Literature Award, the Shirley Jackson Award, the Jesse Jones Award for Best Work of Fiction from the Texas Institute of Letters, the Independent Publishers Award for Multicultural Fiction and the Alex Award from American Library Association.

Throughout March, TCCL’s American Indian Resource Center will present programming featuring cultural, educational and informational resources highlighting American Indian culture.

These programs include language classes, make-and-take crafts, dance demonstrations, storytelling events and more. For a complete listing: tulsalibrary.org.

Young People’s Creative Writing Contest openAspiring writers have until Feb. 28 to enter the annual Young People’s Creative Writing Contest from Tulsa City-County Library.

Submissions may be made online, by mail or delivered to any branch library. The contest is free to enter for those who live or attend school in Tulsa County or have a nonresident library card.

Writers can submit works in one of five categories: short story, informal essay, poetry, short play and comic book. There are three age divisions within each category: 10 to 12, 13 to 15 and 16 to 18.

First-, second- and third-place winners are chosen for each age group in each category. Cash prizes are awarded in the following amounts: $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.

All entrants will be invited to the awards presentation at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5. Featured speaker Stephen Sheinkin, winner of the Tulsa Library Trust’s 2023 Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers’ Literature, will help present awards to the contest winners.

For more information: 918-549-7323, tulsalibrary.org.