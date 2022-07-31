Arts Scene: Frida film; Summer's Fifth Night with Grady Nichols

Philbrook Museum of Art will host two showings of the documentary film "Frida Kahlo," 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

The film, produced by Exhibition on Screen, is considered a definitive look at the life and art of Frida Kahlo, whose work is also featured in the museum's current exhibit, "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism."

Filmed extensively at Kahlo’s Mexico City home, known as "The Blue House," the documentary features commentary from experts who knew Kahlo and have studied and curated her work, as well as employed the latest visual technology to provide in-depth looks at some of her most important works, several of which are on display at Philbrook.

Kahlo's own letters help reveal the emotions and ideas that underlie the dense symbolism in her work, as well as the source of her feverish creativity, her resilience, and her unmatched lust for life, politics, men and women.

Tickets for the film are $12 adult, which includes general admission to the museum. Timed-admission tickets to "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism" are available at an additional charge. To reserve seats, and more information: 918-748-5300, philbrook.org.

Summer's Fifth Night

Utica Square wraps up its 2022 season of Summer's Fifth Night concerts with an evening of smooth jazz and pop music by Tulsa's own Grady Nichols, Thursday, Aug. 4, at the shopping center at 21st Street and Utica Avenue.

The free outdoor concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Nichols has been a mainstay of the Tulsa music scene for years, while also earning high praise from national jazz critics and fellow musicians. His most recent recording, his eighth, is "Grady Nichols & Friends: Live!" featuring collaborations with such artists as Jeff Lorber, Bill Champlin and Andy Chrisman.

Featured video: