Arts Scene: 'Driving Miss Daisy,' Viano Quartet

Miss Daisy Werthan knows she is perfectly capable of driving herself wherever she wishes to go — that recent mishap of crashing her automobile in her neighbor’s yard notwithstanding.

But her son thinks otherwise, which is why he has hired Hoke Coleburn to be Miss Daisy’s chauffeur.

The relationship that forms between this vinegary Jewish matriarch and the easy-going yet dignified Black man who takes the wheel in her life is the heart of “Driving Miss Daisy,” Alfred Urhy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play that was later adapted into an Academy Award-winning movie starring Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman, who had originated the role of Hoke in the off-Broadway production of the play.

World Stage Theatre Company will open its fifth annual season with its production of “Driving Miss Daisy,” which will be presented Sept. 15-25 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

The story spans a quarter century and deals with some of the more volatile issues of our times, such as racism, antisemitism and class distinctions, as these two very different characters come to understand and love each other.

Paula Scheider directs the production, which stars Lisa Wilson as Daisy Werthan, Troy Knauls as Hoke Coleburn and Lawrence Moran as Boolie Werthan.

Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 15-16 and Friday, Sept. 23; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 24; 2 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Talkback sessions will follow the Saturday and Sunday matinees.

Tickets are $15-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Chamber Music Tulsa

If the word “viano” looks a little unusual, that’s because the four musicians who make up the Viano String Quartet made up the word, as well.

As the members describe it, the word came out of the fact that each plays an instrument whose name begins with the letter “v” (the largest of the fiddles that made up a string quartet is formally known as a “violoncello”), and that these instruments are used for harmony and melody, much like a piano. Hence: “Viano.”

Under any name, however, this ensemble has earned national acclaim since its founding in 2015, winning first prize at the prestigious Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2019 and being named the Nina von Maltzahn String Quartet-in-Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music.

The quartet will open Chamber Music Tulsa’s concert series with two performances: a Saturday Salon concert Sept. 17 and a Sunday matinee performance Sept 18. Both events will take place at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

The Saturday concert will begin at 7 p.m. with wine and conversation before a short program of music by Thomas Adés and Felix Mendelssohn. A buffet dinner with the artists will conclude the evening. Tickets are $75, and reservations are highly recommended.

The Sunday concert will begin 2:15 p.m. with an informal lecture on some of the music to be performed, with the concert itself beginning at 3 p.m. The quartet will be performing “The Evergreen” by Caroline Shaw, the Quartet No. 5 by Bela Bartók, and Antonin Dvořák’s Quartet in C Major, Op. 61. Tickets are $25.

To purchase tickets and more information: chambermusictulsa.org.

Tulsa Symphony Chamber concert

Musicians of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will open the orchestra’s series of chamber music performances with a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Avenue.

The concert will feature Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet, “Adios Nonino” and “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla, and an arrangement by Brooklyn Duo of the classic Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Tickets for the concert are $45. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

Featured video: