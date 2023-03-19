The New York City ensemble Dorrance Dance has been stretching the artistic and expressive boundaries of the uniquely American art form of tap dancing for a dozen years. Led by MacArthur “Genius” Award-winner Michelle Dorrance, the company’s performances demonstrate the incredibly dynamic range that tap dance has to offer.

The company, presented by Choregus Productions, makes its Tulsa debut 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave., on the University of Tulsa campus.

The program will feature “SOUNDspace: 45th & 8th,” a work originally created for a site-specific performance at New York’s St. Mark’s Church. The piece has been adapted to explore what is at the heart of tap dancing — movement as music — juxtaposed with original compositions by composer and vocalist Aaron Marcellus.

Tickets are $50-$60. 918-688-6112, choregus.org.

‘Second City Swipes Right’

The Second City, the improvisational comedy troupe that has helped shaped American funny business for half a century, brings its newest show to town.

“The Second City Swipes Right” is described as “The Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night,” with sketches that take on all sorts of topics related to love and relationships, from dating sites to married life.

The adults-only show will be presented 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $35-$50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Signature Symphony hires new development director

Katie Sawicki, formerly the executive director of This Machine: Tulsa Bike Share, has been named the new director of development and operations for the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.

Sawicki will oversee the operations of the orchestra, including the concert series and music education experiences, with a focus to create meaningful, shared experiences between professional musicians and the community and making orchestral music accessible to all.

“We saw an opportunity to align development efforts more closely with daily operations to improve efficiencies and filter decisions through a lens of advancement,” said Scott Seaton, Signature Symphony artistic director. “Inviting someone with Katie’s experience and energy, both in fundraising and operations, to join our team is key to that strategy.”

The Signature Symphony will close out its 2022-2023 season with three major events: a conducting seminar April 2-3; the annual “Tulsa Sings!” concert featuring local vocalists in competition, April 6; and the gala fundraiser “Overture: Make Music with Us,” April 13.