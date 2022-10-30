Arts Scene: Dia de los Muertos at Living Arts; Joy Harjo book launch

Living Arts of Tulsa, in partnership with Guthrie Green and Casa de la Cultura, will present Tulsa’s 27th annual Día de los Muertos Arts Festival, 5-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

The festival, which will take place during the Tulsa Arts District’s monthly Art Crawl, will fill two blocks of Reconciliation Way, from Boston Avenue to Detroit Avenue.

This area will be lined with food trucks and vendors, and will serve as the route for the traditional processional that will culminate in the blessing of the ofrendas, or altars, that Tulsans have constructed within the Living Arts Space, 307 E. Reconciliation Way.

According to Mexican tradition, ofrendas are offering places dedicated to the spirits of loved ones who have passed away and are intended to welcome and guide the deceased back among the living. Loved ones spread gifts and personal items that the spirits will enjoy when they come back to Earth to visit their living families and friends. The ofrendas will remain on display at Living Arts through Nov. 12.

The Living Arts parking lot will feature food trucks, a stage and dance floor. Art kits for children will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Artist Spencer Plumlee will be painting a mural commemorating this year’s festival, and young festivalgoers can participate in the image’s creation.

The Living Arts stage will be hosted by DJ Bananas of Bananas Entertainment, with performances by Mauricio Sanchez Millan, La Fulminante de Yuriria Guantanjuato and DJ Bleiz.

Guthrie Green will have merchant vendors, food trucks and a giant sugar skull and flower installation on its stage that will feature performances by such groups as Papa Rap, Joe Modica & Sol Azteca and Ballet Folklorico.

In conjunction with the Dia de los Muertos celebrations, Tulsa’s Latino theater company, telatúlsa will present “Volver, Volver, Volver,” adapted and directed by Amairani Perez from an original work by Leonard Madrid. The play is about one man’s post-death return to his roots to explore why he has come back, who brought him back and what is left to accomplish in a life that was not his best while he was alive.

Performances are 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 and 12; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 and 13 at Living Arts. Tickets are $20-$25. eventbrite.com.

Joy Harjo book launchFormer U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will take part in a free event to launch her two newest books, “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” and “Catching the Light,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3., in the Patti Johnson Wilson Hall of the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

“Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light” is Harjo’s selection of her best poems from across 50 years, beginning with her early discoveries of her own voice and ending with moving reflections on our contemporary moment. Generous notes on each poem offer insight into Harjo’s poetics, as she takes inspiration from Navajo horse songs and jazz, reckons with home and loss, and listens to the natural messengers of the earth.

“Catching the Light” is part of the “Why I Write” series published by Yale University Press. A lyrical meditation about the why of writing poetry, Harjo reflects on significant points of illumination, experience and questioning from her 50 years as a poet, and how poetry functions as an expression of purpose, spirit, community and memory.

The event is sponsored by Magic City Books. Boston Avenue

Organ RecitalInternationally acclaimed organist Thomas Ospital will be the guest artist for a concert to dedicate the newly refurbished pipe organ at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave.

The concert, part of the church’s Fred Elder Recital Series, will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the church. Admission is free.

Boston Avenue’s pipe organ was purchased in 1961 and has been enlarged and expanded over time, but by 2016 it was evident the instrument needed major restoration. Foley-Baker, one of the country’s leading pipe organ restorers, refurbished about half of the existing 76 ranks of pipes, replacing the rest with new pipes, to create an instrument that reflects a modern American tonal sensibility.

Ospital has won prizes at several international competitions, including the Chartres Competition, the Xavier Darasse Competition and the Saragossa and Angers competitions. He is currently the Titular Organist of the Grand Organ at St. Eustache in Paris.

His recital will feature works by Widor, Franck, Duruflé and others, as well as the dynamic improvisation for which Ospital is renowned.

Closing notices

Sunday is the last chance to catch these performances:

“The Italian Girl in Algiers,” by Tulsa Opera. Performance is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St. Tickets: 918-595-7777, tulsaopera.com

“Little Shop of Horrors,” by Theatre Tulsa. Performance is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com

“Daddy Long Legs,” by TPAC Presents. Performance is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com

“Dear Brutus” by Theatre West. Performance is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Theatre West, 4501 W. Edison St. Tickets: communitytheatrewest.com