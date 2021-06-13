Arts Scene: Chamber Music Tulsa hosts early music group; OKM Music continues

Chamber Music Tulsa will present musicians from the early music ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston in concert 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Atlanta Place.

Led by artistic director and harpischordist Matthew Dirst, Ars Lyrica Houston draws from that city’s early music specialists to create unique concerts that explore the wealth of repertoire of the Baroque era, from solo instrumental works to full-scale operas. The group’s recording of Hasse’s opera, “Marc’ Antonio E Cleopatra,” earned a Grammy Award nomination in 2011.

The program for Sunday’s concert, “Semper Fantasticus,” features works for violin, viola da gamba and harpsichord by German composers done in “fantastical style,” which is noted for its quirky dance rhythms and ingenious harmonies.

The concert will last about an hour and will be performed without intermission. For safety reasons, in-person attendance will be limited to 100 people. The performance will be live-streamed on Chamber Music Tulsa’s Facebook page for those who would prefer to watch from home.