Arts Scene: Chamber Music Tulsa hosts early music group; OKM Music continues

Chamber Music Tulsa will present musicians from the early music ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston in concert 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Atlanta Place.
Led by artistic director and harpischordist Matthew Dirst, Ars Lyrica Houston draws from that city’s early music specialists to create unique concerts that explore the wealth of repertoire of the Baroque era, from solo instrumental works to full-scale operas. The group’s recording of Hasse’s opera, “Marc’ Antonio E Cleopatra,” earned a Grammy Award nomination in 2011.
The program for Sunday’s concert, “Semper Fantasticus,” features works for violin, viola da gamba and harpsichord by German composers done in “fantastical style,” which is noted for its quirky dance rhythms and ingenious harmonies.
The concert will last about an hour and will be performed without intermission. For safety reasons, in-person attendance will be limited to 100 people. The performance will be live-streamed on Chamber Music Tulsa’s Facebook page for those who would prefer to watch from home.
Tickets are $25 and will include an opportunity to meet the musicians in the courtyard at St. John’s immediately following the concert. For more, see chambermusictulsa.org.
OKM Music continuesBartlesville’s OKM Music Festival continues this week, with two concerts taking place in Tulsa.
Composer and cellist Tina Guo, whose career ranges from performing with symphony orchestra to playing music for films, television shows and video games, will perform in concert 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Acclaimed pianist Jenny Lin will perform a solo recital 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road. Her program features music that spans the centuries, including Bach, Liszt, Debussy, Aaron Copland and Philip Glass.
Three musicians who move easily among genres make up Take3, which will perform 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd. Pianist Jason Stoll, violinist Lindsay Deutsch and cellist Mikala Schmidt will perform a mix of classical pieces and contemporary pop songs, as well as themes from films and TV series that include “Game of Thrones” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
Prize-winning pianist Wynona Wang will perform in recital 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Ambler Hall, 415 S. Dewey Ave., in downtown Bartlesville. Her concert will feature the music of Brahms, Beethoven and Schumann.
The festival will conclude Thursday, June 17, with a concert featuring Tulsa saxophonist Grady Nichols and the Grammy Award-winning Baha Men. This concert, which begins at 6 p.m., has been moved from its original location to the Bartlesville Community Center.
The Baha Men are best-known for their Grammy Award-winning song, “Who Let the Dogs Out,” but the group is no one-hit wonder. The Baha Men have been part of the Caribbean music scene for more than 30 years, and the success of their quirky 2000 hit has led to their music being featured in films such as “Shrek” and “Miss Congeniality.”
For tickets and more information: okmmusic.org.
