Arts Scene: 'Arts in the Air' gets Appassionata; 'Black Coffee' continues

The Tulsa PAC’s “Art in the Air” series, featuring outdoor performances by a variety of area talent, will showcase the Appassionata Duo for this week’s concert, 8 p.m. Friday on the Williams Green, just west of the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Violist Jeffery Cowen and harpist Jill Wiebe, both principal players with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, have been performing as the Appassionata Duo for more than a decade, offering a mix of light classical pieces and original arrangements of pop standards and contemporary hits.
For many years, the couple presented its “Cocktail Concert” series at Harwelden, in addition to performing at venues around the city.
Admission to the concert, which is co-sponsored by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra as part of its Chamber Music Series, is free. For more information: tulsapac.com.
SAPULPA COMMUNITY THEATRE
Agatha Christie wasn’t terribly pleased with how one of her books was adapted for the stage, so she set about writing a play of her own. “Black Coffee,” the only original play Christie wrote that featured her most famous creation, the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, premiered in 1930.
It started what became a second career for Christie, who would go on to write such plays as “Witness for the Prosecution” and “The Mousetrap.”
Sapulpa Community Theatre, which has a tradition of presenting an Agatha Christie play each season, concludes its run of “Black Coffee” with a matinee performance, 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 124 S. Water St.
Poirot is called in to investigate the sudden death of a well-known scientist, which is linked to the theft of a top-secret formula.
Tickets are $12. To purchase: sapulpatheatre.org.
LIGGETT STUDIO
The Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., which has been presenting online-only exhibits for the past few months, has opened its doors — in a responsible way — for its new show, “Elements – Drawing from the Ancients.”
This themed exhibition features works by 15 Tulsa area artists, which are based on the “classic” elements observed by ancient Greece and other cultures—most typically earth, air, fire, and water. Each artist brings their own unique interpretations of this theme.
The 12 artists have collaborated on two other exhibits: “Tree,” presented in together in 2018 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and “Mask” at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in 2019.
The group includes Sally Bachman, Jean Ann Fausser, Penni Gage, Zac Heimdale, Rusty Johnson, Rebecca Joskey, Sharyl Landis, Cynthia Marcoux, Rita Rowe, Cindy Swanson, Jim Terrell, Steve Tomlin, Kristal Tomshany, Janis Updike Walker and Dean Wyatt.
Gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. To encourage social distancing, visitors are requested to reserved timed tickets. To reserve tickets, and more information: liggettstudio.com.
Featured video
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!