Arts Scene: 'Arts in the Air' gets Appassionata; 'Black Coffee' continues

The Tulsa PAC’s “Art in the Air” series, featuring outdoor performances by a variety of area talent, will showcase the Appassionata Duo for this week’s concert, 8 p.m. Friday on the Williams Green, just west of the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Violist Jeffery Cowen and harpist Jill Wiebe, both principal players with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, have been performing as the Appassionata Duo for more than a decade, offering a mix of light classical pieces and original arrangements of pop standards and contemporary hits.

For many years, the couple presented its “Cocktail Concert” series at Harwelden, in addition to performing at venues around the city.

Admission to the concert, which is co-sponsored by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra as part of its Chamber Music Series, is free. For more information: tulsapac.com.

SAPULPA COMMUNITY THEATRE

Agatha Christie wasn’t terribly pleased with how one of her books was adapted for the stage, so she set about writing a play of her own. “Black Coffee,” the only original play Christie wrote that featured her most famous creation, the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, premiered in 1930.