This year marks the 125th anniversary of the birth of artist Alexandre Hogue, a visionary painter of the American landscape who also guided several generations of young artists as the leader of the University of Tulsa Department of Art.

In honor of Hogue and his artistic legacy, the Philbrook Museum of Art and the University of Tulsa each have exhibits featuring, and inspired by, Hogue’s work.

“Alexandre Hogue: Human/Nature,” now on display at Philbrook, features works from the museum’s collection, including one of Hogue’s most iconic images, “Erosion No. 2: Mother Earth Laid Bare,” along with some archival photographs.

The “Mother Earth” painting is one of many symbolically charged images Hogue created that captured the physical and spiritual devastation wrought by the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl of the early 1930s.

Hogue’s focus on the man-made causes of this environmental disaster set him apart from his contemporaries and established him as an artist with a unique vision and sensitivity to the natural world.

Hogue described his art this way: “I go out, observe the land and record it, taking the natural forms apart and putting them back together in better order. That’s what an artist has to do.”

In regards his “Dust Bowl” paintings, Hogue said, “I was raised on a ranch in the Dust Bowl, and I was there when the dust storm hit... I saw lush grazing land turn into sand dunes... To me, as an artist, it was beautiful in a terrifying way. I painted it for that terrifying beauty.”

The exhibit remains on display through June 25. philbrook.org

“Hogue 125 Inspired: Oklahoma Landscapes,” now on display in the Alexandre Hogue Gallery in Phillips Hall, 2930 E. Fifth St. on the TU campus, is a demonstration of Hogue’s legacy and continued impact on the art world.

The exhibit is made up of works by artists ages 18 and older, which explore the artists’ connection to Oklahoma’s physical and cultural landscapes. Works might engage with aspects of the political, social, environmental or interpersonal influences that shape who we are.

The exhibit continues through March 9. facebook.com/utulsaschoolofart

TSO to honor Pete Peterson

Earl “Pete” Peterson, longtime music teacher with Union Public Schools and conductor with the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra, will receive the 2023 Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s Ron Wheeler Music Educator of the Year award at the orchestra’s concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The award, established last year in honor of former Tulsa Youth Symphony music director Ron Wheeler, honors an individual whose efforts in music education in Oklahoma have had lasting impact.

Wheeler said, “Pete Peterson has been an inspiration and a friend to thousands of young musicians over his long career. He created the string program at Union Public Schools and built it into one of the finest, and one of the largest, in Oklahoma. His dedication to music and to education is exemplary. Pete has an exceptional combination of fine musicianship and exuberant personality that inspires young people to be the best that they can be.”

Tulsa Symphony Executive Director Keith C. Elder stated, “We are proud to have Pete Peterson as part of our Tulsa Symphony family both as a musician and as an advocate for education and musical excellence. We are excited to recognize and celebrate his dedication, passion and contributions to music education in Oklahoma.”

Peterson’s teaching career spans 35 years at Union Public Schools, where he started their strings program in 1981, which had grown into an orchestra with more than 700 string players in grades 6-12 by the time he retired.

He is the current Conductor of the Tulsa Youth Symphony’s Concert Orchestra and has been since 2006, and is currently a member of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, the Mosaic Trio and the Tulsa Quartet. He holds a Master of Music degree in cello performance from the University of Tulsa, which he completed after earning a degree in music education from Towson State University in Maryland.

“Music has the power to soothe the soul, to elicit emotional response and to bring people together,” Peterson said in a statement. “I have been quite fortunate to have been able to make a career sharing my passion for music with people of all ages.”

The March 4 concert will also feature the return of two Tulsa Symphony favorites, soprano Sarah Coburn and conductor Daniel Hege, in a program featuring music from the world of opera.

Hege will lead the orchestra, along with Coburn and guest artist Stephen Powell, in orchestral excerpts, arias and duets from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville,” Donzetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”

Tickets for the concert are $20-$75. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

ATC opens ‘Skeleton Crew’

It’s 2008 Detroit, and a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure because of the Great Recession. Over the years, the workers have become a kind of family, but the stress and uncertainty is making those “family ties” fray, as workers must figure what they will do should the factory close.

The third in award-winning playwright Dominique Morriseau’s “Detroit Trilogy,” “Skeleton Crew” was described by the New York Times as “a very fine new play… warm-blooded, astute, deeply moral and deeply American.”

American Theatre Company will present the Tulsa premiere of “Skeleton Crew,” directed by Keith Daniels, and starring Isaiah Hamstard as Dez, Oti-Lisa Brown as Faye, Samara Cain as Shanita and Troy Knauls as Reggie.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 3-4, and Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $30-$35. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Featured video: