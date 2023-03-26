The Akropolis Reed Quintet was forced to cut its originally planned concert series in Tulsa short earlier this month when members of the ensemble fell ill.

However, those concerts have been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2 with both events taking place at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

The Saturday Salon concert program will feature a trio of works by American composers, including George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” selections from Arthur Cunningham’s “Harlem Suite” and Jeff Scott’s “Homage to Paradise Valley.”

The Sunday matinee concert will also feature Scott’s “Homage to Paradise Valley,” with Tulsa Artist Fellow Quraysh Ali Lansana as reader, along with Omar Thomas “Moods and Attitudes,” “Le Tombeau de Couperin” by Ravel and Nina Simone’s arrangement of the jazz standard “For All We Know” by J. Fred Coots.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Tickets for the Saturday concert are $70, and $25 for the Sunday concert. 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.

‘American Son’

It is a call no parent wants to receive — to be told that their child has been involved in an altercation with the police.

For the estranged parents of a biracial young man named Jamal, the situation as they wait in a room at the local police station is even more fraught. As they slowly come to learn the details of what happened to their son — information doled out in piecemeal fashion by the police that only increases their anxiety — the couple also must confront their own feelings about race, bias, privilege, parenting, paranoia and violence, and how their very different backgrounds distort their assumptions about their own son.

In its review of the original production, the New York Times wrote: “With its unrelentingly high tension on every level — maternal, marital, societal — it’s more like a slice of a nightmare.”

Christopher Demos-Brown’s drama “American Son” debuted on Broadway in 2019, in a production that starred Kerry Washington and Stephen Pasquale. The production was later filmed for Netflix with the Broadway cast repeating their roles and earned a Prime Time Emmy Award nomination for Best TV Movie.

Theatre Tulsa will present “American Son” for a two-week run, with performances at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 31-April 1 and April 7-8; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2 and 9, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Third St.

Jennifer Lynn directs the production, which stars Kelli McLoud-Schingen and Chris Williams as the parents, and Everett LeViness and Obum Ukabam as police officers.

Tickets are $24-$39. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com. NOTE: “American Son” contains strong language and scenes of violence, and is recommended for mature audiences.

Sound installation at the Abbey

Tulsa’s oldest and largest mausoleum, The Abbey at Rose Hill Cemetery, 4161 E. Admiral Place, will host a unique, site-specific multi-media installation work, titled “Immortal Planes of Sight & Sound.”

Created by Cult Love and Michael Palazzo, “Immortal Planes of Sight & Sound” is an audiovisual pathway designed to guide guests through The Abbey, which is the final resting place for some of Tulsa’s leading citizens and their families.

Lola Palazzo, artistic director for the Abbey, said the installation is not only for visitors, but for the people that are interred there.

“As beautiful and lasting monuments to the dead, mausoleums themselves are an artistic expression of the remarkable lives they are meant to commemorate,” Palazzo said. “The Pathway is inspired by and designed to complement the Abbey’s historic architecture and existing art, and to cause one to consider the nature of art and to whom it belongs.”

Guests will receive a map to guide them through the Pathway which will feature paintings, projections and sound art.

The installation will be open to the public Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2. From 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31, there will be a special opening cocktail reception; and 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 1-2.

‘Beauty & the Beast’

Green Country Children’s Theatre will present a non-musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale “Beauty & the Beast” at the Broadway Theater, 720 S. Kenosha Ave. in downtown Tulsa.

Vera Morris’ play has an elderly widow who by chance enters the Beast’s castle and plucks a rose — an infraction that incurs the Beast’s wrath. When her youngest daughter, Beauty, volunteers to stay with the Beast so that her mother may go free, it sets in motion a chain of events that show the power of true love.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 31-April 1, and Friday, April 7; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2; and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Tickets are $14-$16. greencountrytheatre.com

Ok, So Tulsa Grand Slam

The ninth annual Ok, So Tulsa Grand Slam competition brings together the 10 local storytellers who were voted the best at the organization’s monthly storytelling events, to determine who is the best storyteller in Tulsa for 2023.

The competition begins at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Each storyteller will have no more than seven minutes to wow the audience with a compelling and interesting true snippet of their lives — be it funny, serious, sad, harrowing or merely interesting — based on the evening’s theme, “A Delicate Situation.” Stories must be performed without any notes.

This year’s competitors are: Kristee Barlow, Julie Culley, Jake Follis, Sallie Gardner, Maria Lyda, Antwon McMillon, Brogan Spears, G.K. Palmer, Ryan Wallace and Matthew Weatherbee. Their stories will be judged by a panel made up of local writers, literary figures and other storytellers.

Tickets are $22.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com. NOTE: Suggested for mature audiences only.

Talk of Tulsa wins championship

The Talk of Tulsa Show Chorus, a women’s a cappella chorus, earned its fifth Heart of America Regional championship at the contest held March 18 at the Eisemann Performance Center in Dallas.

A total of 17 choruses took part in the competition, sponsored by the Tulsa-based Sweet Adelines International. Talk of Tulsa took top honors with its performances of “This Can’t Be Love” and “If I Give My Heart to You.”

The win means the chorus, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, will represent the Heart of America region of Sweet Adelines, which encompasses Oklahoma, north Texas, southern Kansas, southwest Missouri, western Tennessee and northern Mississippi, at the Sweet Adelines International competition, to be held in Kansas City in 2024.

Those wanting to get a taste of the Talk of Tulsa’s winning style can hear them when they perform as part of the April 13 concert by Foreigner at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa. talkoftulsa.org.