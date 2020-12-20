Arts Scene: 'A Christmas Carol' continues; Tulsa museum shows to close soon

American Theatre Company is offering two more opportunities to savor the story of Ebenezer Scrooge on the big screen, as it presents “A Christmas Carol at the Admiral Twin Drive-In.”
The company filmed its 2019 production in multi-camera, high-definition format, which features Karl Krause again reprising his role as Scrooge. The show was directed by Edward Durnal, who passed away earlier this year.
“We’ve always made a video of each year’s production, but it’s usually just as a memento for the cast and crew,” said Laurie Carlson, the company’s resident production stage manager. “But for the past two years, we’ve worked with Mike Williams, who is a professional videographer, and he’s been able to bring additional cameras.”
Carlson said the 2019 show was filmed on the final night of the run.
“We had a full house, so Mike had to film from (the PAC’s Williams Theater control) booth,” she said. “But the other camera was able to get some other angles and close-ups, and Mike did a great job of editing it all together into something that looks cinematic.”
When the show opened last December, the Tulsa World praised Krause’s way of finding new nuances and shadings to this familiar character, saying: “(His) Scrooge can still bellow ‘Humbug!’ with enough fury to send grown men and caroling children skedaddling, but there is a new astringency to his less bellicose dealings with his fellow man.
“It was as if Scrooge himself was already aware of how narrow and empty his life is — especially as he’s reduced it to a series of simple transactions, where all that matters is profit and loss. This lends an additional poignancy to the visions of his past, present and future that his ghostly visitors show him because as Krause portrays it, Scrooge isn’t really learning anything new about himself — he’s just acknowledging truths that up to now he’s managed to hide away among his ledgers and receipts.”
The review also praised the performances of Dale Sams as Jacob Marley, Brian Grace and Catherine Simmons as Bob and Mrs. Cratchit, John Knippers as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Tim Tillock in the dual roles of Scrooge’s nephew Fred and the younger Scrooge, and Tiffany Wright as Belle.
Showings are 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 22-23, at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton St. Tickets are $10-$15. To purchase and more information: americantheatreco.org.
MuseumsThe major exhibits at Tulsa’s Philbrook and Gilcrease Museums are set to close Jan. 3, 2021 — one permanently, one temporarily.
For those who have not seen the landmark “Hearts of Our People,” an overview of art by Indigenous women artists at Philbrook, time is running out. The exhibit will close Jan. 3, and Philbrook was the final stop on the exhibit’s two-year tour.
The exhibit features more than 100 objects spanning some 1,000 years and representing Indigenous tribes and nations from throughout the United States and Canada.
Objects in the exhibit include a wide range of media, from traditional crafts to cutting-edge contemporary art, including video work, contemporary attire, pottery, sculpture, installations and spoken word pieces.
Gilcrease Museum will shutter its current exhibit, “Weaving History into Art: The Enduring Legacy of Shan Goshorn,” for a brief time beginning Jan. 3. That will give the curatorial and installation staff the chance to swap out many of the baskets created by Tulsa resident and Eastern Band Cherokee artist Shan Goshorn that have been on display since the October opening, with a new series of works.
Curator Mark Dolph said the process would probably take a couple of weeks, then the exhibit would reopen to continue its run through the end of March 2021.
Both museums offer dated admission tickets to help with social distancing. To order tickets or more information: philbrook.org. gilcrease.org.
