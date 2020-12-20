Arts Scene: 'A Christmas Carol' continues; Tulsa museum shows to close soon

American Theatre Company is offering two more opportunities to savor the story of Ebenezer Scrooge on the big screen, as it presents “A Christmas Carol at the Admiral Twin Drive-In.”

The company filmed its 2019 production in multi-camera, high-definition format, which features Karl Krause again reprising his role as Scrooge. The show was directed by Edward Durnal, who passed away earlier this year.

“We’ve always made a video of each year’s production, but it’s usually just as a memento for the cast and crew,” said Laurie Carlson, the company’s resident production stage manager. “But for the past two years, we’ve worked with Mike Williams, who is a professional videographer, and he’s been able to bring additional cameras.”

Carlson said the 2019 show was filmed on the final night of the run.

“We had a full house, so Mike had to film from (the PAC’s Williams Theater control) booth,” she said. “But the other camera was able to get some other angles and close-ups, and Mike did a great job of editing it all together into something that looks cinematic.”