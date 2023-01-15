Arts Alliance, Youth Symphony earn NEA Grants

Arts Alliance Tulsa and the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra are among the six Oklahoma recipients of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The grants were awarded in four categories, three of which — Grants for Arts Projects, Challenge America and Research Awards— were awarded to arts organizations. The fourth category of grants, Literature Fellowships, were awarded to individuals for creative writing (poetry) and translation.

Arts Alliance Tulsa received the largest grant, a $35,000 Grant for Art Projects—Local Arts Agencies, which will be used to support the continued funding efforts of Arts Alliance Tulsa to local nonprofit arts organizations in order to increase public awareness of the arts, participation in the arts and provide arts education.

“Arts Alliance is honored by the NEA entrusting us with these funds to further support the arts in our city as we have over the past eight years,” Arts Alliance Tulsa Executive Director Todd Cunningham said. “The arts continue to work toward recovery from the challenges faced in recent years, and every dollar helps as our member organizations strive daily to do the good work of providing arts programming to our city.”

The Tulsa Area Youth Symphony Association received a $10,000 Challenge America grant, which is awarded primarily to small organizations for projects in all artistic disciplines that extend the reach of the arts to underserved groups and communities with rich and dynamic artistic and cultural contributions to share.

Edmond writer Tobias Wray received a $25,000 Literature Fellowship. Other recipients include the Oklahoma Arts Institute Inc., which received a $15,000 Grant for Arts Projects; Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre, a $10,000 Grant for Arts Projects; and the Oklahoma Philharmonic Society Inc., which received a $25,000 Grant for Arts Projects.

“Together, these grants show the NEA’s support nationwide for strengthening our arts and cultural ecosystems, providing equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contributing to the health of our communities and our economy,” NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson said. “I encourage everyone to explore these projects and the ways they help provide inspiration, understanding and opportunities for us to live more artful lives.”