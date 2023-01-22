Artist's career takes off after school auction

Lauren Leigh was a PTA mom and started her career as an artist running a school auction. She helped the kids produce a portrait of Abraham Lincoln in her distinct style that looks like a screen print but is actually hand painted. Then, one of the moms she met at the auction asked her to make her a piece of art, then another mom asked her to make her one, as well. Before long, it snowballed into an artist career. For Leigh, pursuing art is long overdue. She said when she was growing up, she was not able to take art classes because she was in school band and couldn’t take the extra elective.