Art Scene: New Lynn Riggs exhibit opens in Claremore

The Claremore Museum of History on Saturday opened a new permanent exhibit on Lynn Riggs, the Claremore-born author, poet, playwright and screenwriter, whose works include the play “Green Grow the Lilacs,” which was later adapted into the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!”

The exhibit includes personal items donated by Riggs’ family, including a number of portraits of Riggs, along with a self-portrait that he painted using house paint from his home in Santa Fe, and works by his partner, Ramon Naya.

In addition, the exhibit will include photographs of Riggs’ homes in Santa Fe and New York City, as well as his extensive personal library, his piano and other memorabilia.

“We are grateful to Lynn Riggs’ family for gifting some incredible pieces that provide a unique and personal glimpse into one of Claremore’s most famous sons during the 1930s and 1940s,” said Steve Robinson, the museum’s chairman.

The new gallery complements the Lynn Riggs Gallery Memorial exhibit, which showcases many interactive aspects of his life and career, as well as memorabilia from his childhood through adult writing career.

“The recent acquisitions allowed us to expand our exhibit to showcase both his artwork and books from his private collection,” Robinson said.

The Claremore Museum of History, located at 121 N. Weenonah Ave. in Claremore, is open 10 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information: 918-923-6490, claremoremoh.org.

Final shows of ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘Something Rotten’

If you’re in need of a good laugh or two, the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., is the place to be.

The Broadway touring production of “Pretty Woman: The Musical” wraps up its Tulsa run with two performances, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the PAC’s Chapman Music Hall.

Based on the hit film of 1990, with a score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance that mimics all types of pop-rock styles, the stage musical tells the story of a hooker whose heart of gold captures the attention of a corporate raider who makes a wrong turn in a bad neighborhood.

The musical hits all the key plot points of the film but amps up the humor, with characters such as the hotel concierge Mr. Thompson and the bellhop Giulio upstaging the stars.

Tickets are $25-$79.

Theatre Tulsa is also closing out its 100th anniversary season opener, “Something Rotten,” with a final show 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the PAC’s Williams Theater.

This fast-paced, frenetically funny musical follows the adventures of a pair of brothers in Elizabethan England whose theatrical efforts are always upstaged by their rival William Shakespeare.

The lengths to which they will go to come up with a production that will stand the test of time leads to them creating the first-ever work of “musical theater” — even if the story they plan to tell is a little cracked.

Tickets are $29.25-$47.50.

To purchase tickets to either show: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

