Art Scene: Jewish Museum hosts four new exhibits; new series of 'I Can't' workshops at TCC

The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, 2021 E. 71st St., recently opened four new exhibits that cover a broad spectrum of Jewish art and history.

The exhibits are:

• "Society's Cage: A Photo Retrospective," on display through March 31. "Society's Cage" was an immersive installation that was exhibited on the grounds of Tulsa's historic Vernon A.M.E. Church in June, to coincide with the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The installation had been previously exhibited on Washington, D.C.'s, National Mall and at Baltimore's War Memorial Plaza.

The installation was designed to symbolize the historic forces of racialized state violence and was conceived in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement as a mechanism for building empathy and healing.

Jamie Glisson, a Tulsa-based photojournalist, captured the installation in a series of images that make up the exhibit at the Sherwin Miller museum.

• "Will Eisner," through March 27. This is a collection of prints of original art by Will Eisner, one of the pioneering artists in the world of comic books, best known for his character The Spirit.