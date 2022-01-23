Art Scene: Jewish Museum hosts four new exhibits; new series of 'I Can't' workshops at TCC

The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, 2021 E. 71st St., recently opened four new exhibits that cover a broad spectrum of Jewish art and history.
The exhibits are:
• "Society's Cage: A Photo Retrospective," on display through March 31. "Society's Cage" was an immersive installation that was exhibited on the grounds of Tulsa's historic Vernon A.M.E. Church in June, to coincide with the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The installation had been previously exhibited on Washington, D.C.'s, National Mall and at Baltimore's War Memorial Plaza.
The installation was designed to symbolize the historic forces of racialized state violence and was conceived in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement as a mechanism for building empathy and healing.
Jamie Glisson, a Tulsa-based photojournalist, captured the installation in a series of images that make up the exhibit at the Sherwin Miller museum.
• "Will Eisner," through March 27. This is a collection of prints of original art by Will Eisner, one of the pioneering artists in the world of comic books, best known for his character The Spirit.
• "Holy Moses!," through Feb. 27. As a prophet, rigorous legislator and victorious leader, Moses has always had an unrivaled status in the rich repertoire of art works inspired by the Torah. The exhibit presents an array of artistic representations of Moses and his life, drawn from the Sherwin Miller's own collection as well as loans from individuals and Congregation B'nai Emunah.
• "Next Year in Jerusalem (L'Shana Haba'ah B'Yerushalayim): The Western Wall Through Art," through December. Drawn from the museum's collection, this exhibit features depictions of the Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism, created with a variety of media. In addition, the exhibit includes a live feed from the Western Wall in Israel and an interactive component for guests to leave prayers and thoughts at the museum's wall.
The Sherwin Miller Museum of Art is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 918-492-1818, jewishmuseumtulsa.org.
TCC offers 'I Can't' workshops
Tulsa Community College's McKeon Center for Creativity will begin the Spring 2022 series of its popular "I Can't" workshops, designed to help people get started in their pursuit of new creative endeavors, from finding a good book to growing a garden.
The workshops will be conducted via Zoom and are free to the public, but registration is required for attendance. To register: tulsacc.edu.
All workshops begin at noon Monday and last approximately 45 minutes.
The schedule of workshops is:
Jan. 31: I Can't Find a Good Book, with Tulsa City-County Library.
Feb. 7: I Can't Start Seeds, with Tulsa Botanic Garden.
Feb. 14: I Can't Shred a Book, with ahha Tulsa.
Feb. 21: I Can't Drum, with the bART Conservatory.
Feb. 28: I Can't Act, with Theatre Tulsa.
March 7: I Can't Take Care of Trees, with Up With Trees.
'The Song of Jacob Zulu'
World Stage Theatre Company will present Tug Yourgrau's Tony Award-nominated play "The Song of Jacob Zulu," which features music by the acclaimed South African ensemble Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
The play follows the adventures of a young man in apartheid-era South Africa, who becomes a member of the African National Congress to help undo the legalized racism. Yet when nonviolent efforts fail, he is instructed to set off a bomb — an act that quickly leads to his arrest and trial.
Originally produced by Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater, the play earned six Tony Award nominations when it was performed on Broadway, including one for Best Play.
Performances of "The Song of Jacob Zulu" will be 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Jan. 27-28, and Friday, Feb. 4; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $15-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Tug Yourgrau will be in Tulsa for the opening weekend of the show and will participate in a talk-back session after the 2 p.m. Jan. 29 performance.
Bacone opens art gallery
Bacone College in Muskogee will officially open its new VanBuren Sunshine Gallery with a ceremony 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the museum, 2299 Old Bacone Road, in Muskogee.
The gallery is named in honor of Denise Doring VanBuren, the president general of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, for her support of the college art department through the years.
In a statement, VanBuren said, "The Daughters of the American Revolution has long been proud of its encouragement for the Bacone’s Indian Art Program and its extensive Indian Art collection. It was an honor to learn that the college has dedicated its new student art gallery, which is now under construction in McCombs Hall, as the VanBuren Sunshine Gallery in honor of our administration. I will be forever grateful."
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.