Art of disappearing: Conductor of Wynton Marsalis' 'All Rise' performance on making music, telling stories

Robertson compared his role as conductor to that of a stage director, working to remove any impediments to the story being told that might creep in because of old habit or misunderstanding or not closely reading the text.

“When a director does his job well, then it’s up to the actors to tell the story and we’re taken to a place that didn’t exist before,” he said. “As a conductor, once you set all that in motion, and you help the communication among all those onstage to pass on to the audience, then you disappear, because of the strength of what is being presented.”

“All Rise” was commissioned in 1999 by Kurt Mazur, then music director of the New York Philharmonic, which gave the first performance at the end of that year. It was recorded just days after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.

In the linear notes for the recording, Marsalis writes that “All Rise” was structured in the form of a 12-bar blues. The blues, Marsalis writes, “is an attitude towards life, celebrating transcendence through acceptance of what is and proceeding from there in a straight line to the nearest groove.”