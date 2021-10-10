Art imitates life in 'Come From Away' musical

Most actors who play a character based on a real person rarely get the chance to meet the individual they portray.
Even fewer end up forming a friendship with that person.
Marika Aubrey is one of those rare few. As a member of the ensemble cast of the musical “Come From Away,” she plays four characters. But the standout of this quartet is Beverley, the pilot of one of 38 airliners that were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, on Sept. 11, 2001, when the United States closed off all air traffic in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks that day.
The character is largely based on Beverley Bass, who was the captain of American Airlines Flight 49, which on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, was en route from Paris, France, to Dallas.
“One of the really great things about being a part of this show, and being able to play this role is that it has allowed me to spend a great deal of time with Beverley,” Aubrey said. “When the tour was going before the pandemic shut it down, I would often do publicity things with her, because she always made an effort to see the show whenever she could.
“And it really has developed into a lovely friendship,” Aubrey said. “We’re in contact a lot, she’ll send flowers on opening nights. And it’s not just me — there are five people playing Beverley around the world, and she knows us all. It’s such a treat.”
Aubrey also drew some inspiration for how she appears as Bass from their time together.
“One of the fascinating things about playing Beverley is that she is a woman in what was very much a male-dominated profession,” she said. “That’s something I could relate to personally, because my mother was the first female police officer in Australia. I was always struck, when I saw her at work, at how tough and professional and determined she would be, and yet she would make sure that she had her nails done.
“Beverley is very much the same, in that she is always immaculately put together, that you see that warm and loving side of her, but when she was flying, she was incredibly precise and determined and professional,” Aubrey said. “I love that contrast.”
“Come From Away” is the story of a Canadian town of about 9,000 inhabitants that suddenly found itself host to more than 7,000 passengers from all over the globe on one of the most fraught days in recent history.
How these very disparate people managed to come together, to find comfort and solace in a time of isolation and fear, has earned the musical near-universal praise. As a reviewer for Newsweek said of the original Broadway production, “’Come From Away’ accomplishes what all the best musicals do: It takes you to a place where you didn’t know you wanted to go, and makes you not want to leave.”
The show, written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, features an ensemble cast of 12 actors — six women, six men — who portray more than 60 characters.
“Come From Away” is also Aubrey’s U.S. debut. Before landing this role, Aubrey worked as an actor, writer and cabaret artist in her native Australia.
“I had decided I wanted to see if I could swim in a bigger pond, so to speak,” she said. “So the fact that this is my first U.S. contract really feels as if I won the lottery the first time out.”
Aubery was initially hired as a stand-by actor for the actress playing the “Beverley” roles, and within 10 months had moved up to taking over the part. The touring production had been on the road for close to 18 months, including a stop in Oklahoma City, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be postponed.
“Like everyone else, I thought this COVID thing would play itself out in a few weeks,” Aubery said with a wry laugh. “But after a while, when we realized this limbo was going to last for some time, my husband and I were able to go to Australia to visit with family, because at that time, Australia had no cases.”
Tulsa will be the second stop on the recommenced tour, and getting back into proper form has had its share of challenges.
“Sometimes it’s as if one part of your body is telling you, ‘Ah, yes, I remember this is how to do it,’ and then another part of your body says, ‘I’m not so sure about that,’” Aubrey said. “Also, in the time we’ve been away, all of us in the cast have gone through some life changes, and we’ve been able to bring all that to the stage in a way that has really refreshed this show for us all.
“There is a line in the show, ‘We all look the same, but we’re different than before,’” she said. “That’s something that really resonates today, as we’re all trying to negotiate this new normal.”
Watch Now: The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 29