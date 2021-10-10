Art imitates life in 'Come From Away' musical

The show, written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, features an ensemble cast of 12 actors — six women, six men — who portray more than 60 characters.

“Come From Away” is also Aubrey’s U.S. debut. Before landing this role, Aubrey worked as an actor, writer and cabaret artist in her native Australia.

“I had decided I wanted to see if I could swim in a bigger pond, so to speak,” she said. “So the fact that this is my first U.S. contract really feels as if I won the lottery the first time out.”

Aubery was initially hired as a stand-by actor for the actress playing the “Beverley” roles, and within 10 months had moved up to taking over the part. The touring production had been on the road for close to 18 months, including a stop in Oklahoma City, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be postponed.

“Like everyone else, I thought this COVID thing would play itself out in a few weeks,” Aubery said with a wry laugh. “But after a while, when we realized this limbo was going to last for some time, my husband and I were able to go to Australia to visit with family, because at that time, Australia had no cases.”

Tulsa will be the second stop on the recommenced tour, and getting back into proper form has had its share of challenges.