Art imitates life for 'Tootsie' actress

The stage musical version of “Tootsie” revolves around the making of a Broadway musical, which means that for actress Payton Reilly, being a part of this show is very much a matter of “art imitating life.”

“Well, my fiance doesn’t wear women’s clothes,” Reilly said, laughing. “But what these characters are going through is something everyone in the cast understands.

“But really, you don’t have to be an actor to appreciate this show,” she said. “No matter what you do in life, we’ve all had to deal with ups and downs in our personal and professional lives, with some sort of self-doubt. It’s just a matter of finding a way to keep going.”

Based on the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman, Bill Murray, Jessica Lange and Teri Garr, “Tootsie” the musical has transposed the story from world of 1980s TV soap operas to the bright lights of 21st century Broadway.

Michael Dorsey, played by Drew Becker, is a struggling actor in New York, whose struggles are exacerbated by his naturally abrasive personality that usually gets him fired — in those rare instances when he did infuriate everyone during his audition.

When his girlfriend, Sandy, leaves behind the script of a show for which she plans to audition, Michael gets the idea of disguising himself as a woman, and reading for the same part Sandy wants.

Michael, as “Dorothy Michaels,” wins the role, but his efforts to maintain the facade of the character he has created plays havoc with his personal relationships, as he begins to fall in love with the show’s leading lady.

The original Broadway production earned 11 Tony Award nominations, winning three, including one for writer Robert Horn’s book. David Yazbek, himself a Tony Award winner for “The Band’s Visit,” wrote the show’s music and lyrics.

Celebrity Attractions is presenting “Tootsie,” which opens an eight-performance run Tuesday, March 8, at the Tulsa PAC. (NOTE: The Tulsa run of “Tootsie” will feature matinee and evening performances Thursday, March 10, and only a matinee performance on Sunday, March 13.)

Reilly plays Sandy Lester, another struggling actor who hangs out with Michael and his roommate, Jeff (Jared David Michael Grant), a playwright who’s even less successful at realizing his dreams as Michael and Sandy.

“It’s the part that Teri Garr played in the movie,” Reilly said. “One of the great things — at least, as far as I’m concerned — about how the writers have reworked the show for the stage is that Sandy is a much bigger role than it is in the movie.

“She’s so much fun to play, because she’s extremely neurotic,” Reilly said. “She’s frustrated and fed up about not getting roles, and she’s worried that maybe she’s not as talented as she thinks. Every time she loses a role, she says she’s giving up on acting. But there’s always something about being on stage that keeps drawing her back.”

Reilly grew up in the world of competitive gymnastics, and thought that it would be her path through college and beyond.

“The thing about gymnastics is that it’s all about being perfect,” Reilly said. “At some point, I got introduced to a drama class in school, and realized that in theater the goal was to be creative, and to be your best possible self through your creativity.

“And I loved it from the start,” she said. “Of course, there’s still some idea of perfection involved — you want everything to go right in a show — but even then there is a lot of freedom. There are so many ways, for example, that one can say a specific line of dialogue, or sing a phrase in a song.”

And while “perfection” on stage is the goal, sometimes it’s the things that go wrong that make the biggest impression.

“There’s a scene where I have to pour a glass of juice, and I’m talking all the time that I’m doing this,” Reilly recalled. “That’s the thing about Sandy — she never stops talking. But this one time, I didn’t realize that the bottom of the cup I’m using had fallen off, and I keep trying to fill this cup that isn’t filling up.

“My fellow actors on stage are seeing this, and trying not to crack up,” she said. “I finally look down and see all this juice everywhere, and because Sandy is running herself down in the speech, I said, ‘I can’t even pour of cup of juice right!’ I managed to turn it into a part of the scene. Of course now, that particular cup has been retired, so it shouldn’t happen again.”

