Architect Bruce Goff inspires inaugural festival in Tulsa: 'He was an incredible genius'

Jones said one of his projects during his time with TAF has been to shed new light on figures from the LBGTQ+ community, whose stories have become obscured over time.

“I know what it’s like to grow up gay in Tulsa, and I wondered how my life, and the lives of others, might have been different if we had been aware of people like Bruce Goff, and the great contributions he and so many others have made to the arts and culture of the this city and this country,” Jones said.

Projections from the past

Britni Harris was in search of a subject for a documentary when she first learned about Bruce Goff.

She was a student at the University of Oklahoma, doing an independent study in film, and her instructor encouraged her to do a documentary film.

“He said the best way to learn how to make a film was actually to make a film,” Harris said. “I knew I wanted to do something on an Oklahoman in the arts, someone whose story wasn’t so well known, or that had some mysterious quality to it. And I sort of magically came across Bruce Goff.”