OKLAHOMA CITY — Spring activities abound at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame at the Gaylord-Pickens Museum.

‘A Sense of Place’

The new gallery show opens on April 7 in the Tulsa World-Lorton Family Gallery. “A Sense of Place” features artists Anke Dodson, David Lee Anderson, Irmgard Geul, Mark Lewis and Michael McDaniel. Their artistic renditions of what home looks like are familiar, from fallen wood shaped into vases to pencil drawings of angled proportions and textile paintings that seem to show the power of the wind. Some paintings feature iconic buildings from Tulsa and Oklahoma City. An artists’ reception will be held May 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Free admission and children’s activities

The second Saturday of the month is See You Saturday at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame at the Gaylord-Pickens Museum. This free admission day brings families of young children together in in Midtown for play, activities and exploration. This month’s See You Saturday is on April 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a sensory-friendly experience from 9 to 10 a.m. No reservations needed.

Guided gallery tour

Join Oklahoma Hall of Fame’s Archives Manager Mattie Barlow at noon Saturday, April 15 for a free, inclusive, conversational tour of the current exhibit “A Sense of Place” in the Tulsa World-Lorton Family Gallery. The tour starts promptly at noon, so please arrive a few minutes early. The tour is a great start to the Midtown Walkabout, which is on the same day.

Midtown Walkabout

Oklahoma Hall of Fame at the Gaylord-Pickens Museum anchors the northern corner of the trendy Midtown District. Twice a year, the neighborhood opens its communal doors for the Midtown Walkabout with shopping discounts, sidewalk activities, food and giveaways. Come explore Midtown from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 and, at the Hall of Fame, get 10% off Scissortail Gifts and enjoy free admission and a free activity for kids during regular Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oklahoma History: Day on the Range

Any homeschooled student is invited to the quarterly homeschool day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. This deep dive into the early days from the Land Run to statehood shaped the character of early Oklahomans. Registration is required and open to students from kindergarten through high school.

Oklahoma Scholarship Competition

This year, 1,108 students representing 75 counties registered for the Oklahoma Scholarship Competition. This is the largest number of registrants since changing to the county format and the most counties represented ever. Oklahoma high school students took the online test in March. Scholarship winners will be announced April 7. Top scorers in each county will receive a cash scholarship or tuition grant to their chosen Oklahoma college or university at the Scholarship Awards Assembly at 1:30 p.m. April 26.