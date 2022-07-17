American Theatre Company opens 'Dead Ringer'; Broadway at Boston Avenue readies 'Cinderella'

Two uniquely American genres — the Western and film noir — come together in “Dead Ringer,” which the American Theatre Company will present July 21-24 at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave.

Written by Gino Dilorio, “Dead Ringer” is a dark comedy centered on Tyrus Cole, a horse trainer, who lives on a ranch with his invalid sister, Mary. Because he can’t watch her during the day, Tyrus keeps Mary confined in the root cellar.

One day a stranger named Dwight Foley shows up, seeking help for his horse. When Dwight discovers Mary, it isn’t long before love rears its ugly head, and plans get hatched to do away with Travis.

In true noir fashion, those plans escalate, trapping all three in a complex web of greed and secrets, intrigue and mystery.

Timothy Hunter directs the play, which stars Angela McLaughlin, Obum Ukabam and Steve Barker.

Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 21-23, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Tickets are $16-$24. checkout.square.site.

BABA presents ‘Cinderella’Broadway at Boston Avenue presents its first show after a two-year, COVID-19 induced hiatus, with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

“Cinderella” is the only work by Rodgers & Hammerstein written specifically for television. It debuted in 1957 with Julie Andrews in the title role, and was revived in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren, and again in 1997 with Brandy Norwood.

The familiar story of a girl’s magical transformation to attend the gala held by a marriage-minded prince is highlighted by such classic songs as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Do I Love YOu Because You’re Beautiful?”

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 and 29, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave.

Matt Morton directs the show, which features Maggie Duncan as Cinderella, Woody Daniel as the Prince, and Kelly Bor as the Fairy Godmother. Cathy Venable, who was the orchestral pianist for the 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway production, is the show’s music director.

Broadway at Boston Avenue has been staging a musical each summer since 1983. This will be the final show under that name; a new theater arts program called Tulsa Theater Works will take over the annual production.

Tickets are $5. 918-699-0138, bostonavenue.org.

Starlight BandAlison Walden, winner of the Signature Symphony’s first Tulsa Sings! competition, will be the guest artist for the next Starlight Band concert, 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way.

Walden will be featured in a program titled “Between the Sun and the Moon,” which will include such celestial tunes as “Morning’s First Light,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me,” “Dusk,” “Moondance,” “I Dreamed a Dream” and more.

A native of Louisiana, Walden has performed with a variety of groups over the years from jazz ensembles to symphony orchestras, including several concerts with the Signature Symphony.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or portable chairs for seating. Concession will include the food trucks Pita Place and Josh’s Sno Shack. starlightconcerts.org.

