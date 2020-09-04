American Theatre Company cancels holiday production of 'A Christmas Carol'

One of the Tulsa's longest-lived holiday traditions, American Theatre Company's original musical production of "A Christmas Carol," has been cancelled for this year.

The company will also postpone its production of Karel Capek's pioneering work of science fiction theater, "R.U.R.," to a later date.

This would have been the 44th annual presentation of ATC's "A Christmas Carol," which was adapted from Charles Dickens' classic novella by two of the company's founding members — playwright Bob Odle and composer Richard Averill.

In a statement, Jay Merenda, interim president of the theater company's board of directors, said the board "has been monitoring the Coronavirus pandemic carefully, and although we know our partners at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center will do all possible to keep audiences, performers, and crews safe, we just don’t think this is the time to encourage people to gather indoors for hours at a time.”

However, Merenda said the company is planning to do events during the holiday season, such as pop-up performances by "A Christmas Carol" performers at various outdoor venues.

In addition, Merenda said the company began a capital campaign to revitalize the "Christmas Carol" set, which was created in 1991 and has not been modified since 1997.