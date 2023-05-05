The “American Buffalo” that gives David Mamet’s play its title is the creature adorning a rare bit of U.S. legal tender — namely, one of the nickels designed by the artist James Earle Fraser, best known for his sculpture “End of the Trail.”

Since these nickels were only produced during a 25-year period in the early 20th century, and since ones in good condition are very difficult to locate, the so-called “buffalo nickel” can be extremely valuable to a coin collector.

And when just such a collector spots such a coin amidst the wares of a Chicago junk shop and pays a pittance for it, the store’s owner soon realizes he’s been had, and wants his coin back — by any means necessary.

Mamet’s play, first produced in 1975 in Chicago, proved to be his breakout work, introducing American audiences to his unique way with theatrical language, where extreme profanity takes on an almost poetic quality.

It has been revived numerous times, and its three roles have been performed by actors ranging from Robert Duvall, Al Pacino and Tracy Letts, to John Leguizamo, Cedric the Entertainer and Haley Joel Osment.

American Theatre Company will present “American Buffalo” to close out its 2022-2023 season.

Lori Bryant is directing the show, which stars Don Miller as Donny, the junk shop’s owner; Steve Barker as Teach, Donny’s friend with a hair-trigger temper; and Thomas Hunt as Bobby, a troubled youngster Donny has taken under his wing.

Overseeing such a testosterone-driven show as “American Buffalo” has been an eye-opening experience for Bryant.

“I’ve always been a fan of David Mamet’s work,” she said. “And this script is just so dense. It’s like an onion — after all these weeks of rehearsal we are still peeling away layers and discovering new things about these characters.”

The three characters in “American Buffalo” are living on the margins of society, and their ways of scratching out a place for themselves — especially in regards to the volatile Teach — reveals some of the deep traumas these men have faced.

“They’re all pretty damaged people,” Bryant said. “Teach and Bobby, especially, are emotionally very needy — it’s obvious that there hasn’t been much of a maternal influence in their lives. And I think the character of Donny, in a way, provides a bit of that influence.

“It’s something that comes up several times in the play, where either Bobby or Teach ask Donny, ‘Are you mad at me?’” she said. “That’s something a little boy in trouble would say to his mother. And when you see someone like Teach, who comes across as this epitome of machismo and toxic masculinity, suddenly pulled down to reveal that kind of neediness, it’s both a little funny and a little sad.”

Bryant also described the play’s dialogue as “a wonderful blend of everyday vernacular and horrible profanity. What makes this play so interesting is how Mamet is able to create a kind of poetry in merging these things together.”