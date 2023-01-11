Alley Oop comic strip artist Jack Bender dies

John Henry “Jack” Bender, a comic strip artist based in Tulsa since 1984, has died. He was 91.

An obituary said that, after a long life filled with creativity, Bender passed away Jan. 5 in Tulsa from complications of dementia.

Bender and his wife, Carole, retired in 2018 after a decades-long reign as the creative team behind the comic strip Alley Oop. He is in the Oklahoma Cartoonists Hall of Fame.

Bender was born March 28, 1931, in Waterloo, Iowa, to John Henry “Hank” and Wilma Lowe Bender. Bender received a bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Iowa in 1953 and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri where his thesis was entitled, “Editorial Cartoonists: Development Philosophy Today”. He also studied at the Art Institute of Chicago.

In the course of his professional life, Bender completed and retired from three careers, each running for around 30 years.

A first career in journalism kicked off in St. Louis, where Bender worked as art director at the Commerce Publishing Company from 1953 to 1954 and again from 1956 until 1958. He was an editor and cartoonist for the Florissant (Missouri) Reporter from 1958 until 1961.

Bender returned to Iowa and became the editorial cartoonist, staff writer and associate editor at the Waterloo Courier in 1962, where he stayed until retiring in 1984.

A second career, running concurrently with the others, began when, as a student at the University of Iowa, Bender joined the Air Force ROTC program. It led to a 30-year stint in the Air Force and he retired as a full colonel.

Bender’s active duty was served during the Korean War at Perrin Air Force Base in Texas, where he became an expert as a radar controller, controlling some 10,000 intercepts. For the rest of his reserve duty, his service included several years at the Pentagon and ended as the Air Force advisor to the Minnesota Civil Air Patrol, handling traffic landings at the annual air show at Oshkosh.

Passionate about sports, Bender excelled in baseball in high school and college. He was a lifelong swimmer and was an avid collector of stats.

While in Iowa, he served as a respected diving judge for area schools. He collaborated with several of the nation’s best-known diving coaches in creating a “Pocket Guide to Judging Springboard Diving” booklet. It included his drawings of perfect form for each dive. The booklet became widely used (by the AAU and others) and eventually was purchased for use in the Rules and Casebook of the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Bender was known for sports cartoons (first published when he was 15) and portraits of college athletes. He wrote and illustrated sports books and, from the mid 1970s until the early 1990s, he contributed cartoons to University of Iowa Athletics, Baseball Digest, Baseball Weekly, Hockey Digest and Football News.

In 1984, Bender relocated to Tulsa and taught art at Platt College, serving as director of the production art department. While there, he launched a comic strip career when by assisting Don Martin with the strip “Nutheads” from 1989 until 1992.

In 1991, Bender was hired to help Dave Graue with the drawing of the caveman strip Alley Oop. Bender soon became the strip’s full-time artist, making him only the third artist to sign the classic strip. V.T. Hamlin created Alley Oop in 1932. The strip was passed to Graue in the early 1970s.

At the same time Bender signed a contract for the strip, he met Carole Humphrey, who had experience as a calligrapher. He hired her to do the lettering on the strip. They married in 1995 and became full partners in producing Alley Oop. Carole took over writing duties in 2001, when Graue retired from writing the strip.

Bender received the Missouri Press Association Best Editorial award in 1960 and a Grenville Clark Editorial Page Award in 1967. In 1971 he received a Freedom Foundation Medal of Honor and, in 1981, he was presented with an Air Force Commendation medal. He was a member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists and a lifetime member of the National Cartoonists Society.

Bender never forgot his Iowa roots and remained a fan of Iowa sports, but he also embraced his adopted state of Oklahoma, rooting for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He and Carole loved traveling and going to art museums, plays and movies. He was also a lifelong collector of original comic art, amassing hundreds of works of art spanning a 100-plus year history of comics. Thanks to a friend, this collection will live on and will carry his name.

Bender was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Christopher Darmus Humphrey. He is survived by his wife, Carole; daughter, Thereza “Tracy” Oleinick (widow of Jon) of Auburn, Alabama; son, John (Gina) of St. Petersburg, Florida; son, Tony (Tien) of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida; and stepdaughter Milana Zettel (Kerry) of Seattle, Washington. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Bender’s request was to be cremated and there will be no service. Said the obituary: “We ask that those who knew and loved him raise a glass in his memory and share your stories.”