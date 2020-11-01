All in the telling: Theatre Tulsa dramatizes true-life tales in 'Tell Me a Story'

Joan Didion put it this way: “We tell ourselves stories in order to live.”
These stories can be everything from sagas of epic proportions to the small, telling anecdote that shines a bright light on a moment in a life — of comedy, of tragedy, of insight.
Theatre Tulsa has developed a different way to share such tales with its production “Tell Me a Story,” a series of performances that transforms real stories from people’s lives into dramatic vignettes that will be presented over the next three months at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center.
The idea for the show evolved from a conversation between the company’s managing director, Jarrod Kopp, and artistic director, Sara Phoenix.
“Sara had been working with another theater company in another state, and they did a kind of storytelling program,” Kopp said. “While I have nothing against straight storytelling, I wanted us to find a way to make it more theatrical than a single person speaking.”
The company put out a call for Tulsans to share true stories from their lives, which would then be turned over to local playwrights who would craft these accounts into stage plays.
The plays were then handed off to a phalanx of directors, who would assemble casts and shape the stories into finished theatrical pieces.
Kopp and co-producer Obum Ukabam read through more than 50 submitted stories to select the 18 to be turned into scripts.
“There was a huge variety in the stories that were submitted, and we made sure that variety comes through,” Kopp said. “Some of these are very dramatic, some are very light and funny.”
Ukabam, a member of the Theatre Tulsa board who is co-producing “Tell Me a Story,” said what excited him about the project was that, at every stage, it provides opportunities to showcase new talent.
“It’s something entirely new, and it gives the people in the theater community, or who are wanting to be part of the theater community, a chance to help bring live theater back to this city,” he said. “The stories themselves you could tell came from all parts of our community, and you could feel the energy and passion these people had for these stories.”
Kopp said that while fans of local theater will see familiar names and faces in the program, there are a lot of people involved in “Tell Me a Story” who are new to the process of live theater.
“We had some people who wanted to take part but really weren’t ready,” Ubakam said. “So we put those people together with more established artists in a kind of mentoring program, to help them develop their talents. It’s all about finding avenues that allow people to get involved and grow in the arts.”
The November production of “Tell Me a Story” will feature six plays, performed at various locations within ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center. The plays will be performed simultaneously, and audience members will move from play to play in the course of the evening.
“We wanted this to be a 90-minute show, so we asked the writers to keep the play to about 10 to 12 minutes in length,” Kopp said. “We are only selling 60 tickets per performance, and we’ll divide the audiences into groups of 10 that will go together through the facility.
“We’re trying to do this and make it as safe and comfortable for both our performers and our audiences,” he said.
Ubakam said that presenting live theater amid the art shows, installations and studio spaces of the Hardesty Arts Center adds an additional layer of interest.
“The center becomes a part of the show because we will be staging plays throughout it,” he said. “Some people may be going to the center for the first time because of our show, and it gets them interested in exploring the arts even more. “
The six plays that will be performed through November are:
“S.T. Gist and Dave,” adapted by Ellen Stanley from a story by Dave Hefley, about the evolving friendship between a teenage boy and an older man who works at the garage the boy’s father owns.
“George & Tom & Theo & Abe,” adapted by Ashley Wool from a short story by Katie Svatek, about a fateful trip to Mount Rushmore.
“Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow,” adapted by Susan Apker from a story by Karen Williams, about a woman dealing with breast cancer who becomes obsessed with other people’s hair.
“Long Term,” written by Kathrin Sparger, about health workers dealing with the physical and emotional toil their work can inflict.
“Motherhood’s Desperate Measures,” adapted by Kelley Childers Friedberg from a story by Jessica Stowell, about a mother who needs to be in two places at once.
“A Crappy Day,” adapted by Katie Svatek from a story by Jennifer McCoy Tatum, about a vacation mishap that brings a father and daughter closer together.
The next six stories will be presented during December, with the final series to be staged in January.
“This has so far been a really fascinating experiment,” Kopp said. “With all the pandemic concerns, we really have had to rethink how we can do live theater, and I think we’ve come up with something I could see continuing, even when things get back to normal.”
