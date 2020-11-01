All in the telling: Theatre Tulsa dramatizes true-life tales in 'Tell Me a Story'

Kopp and co-producer Obum Ukabam read through more than 50 submitted stories to select the 18 to be turned into scripts.

“There was a huge variety in the stories that were submitted, and we made sure that variety comes through,” Kopp said. “Some of these are very dramatic, some are very light and funny.”

Ukabam, a member of the Theatre Tulsa board who is co-producing “Tell Me a Story,” said what excited him about the project was that, at every stage, it provides opportunities to showcase new talent.

“It’s something entirely new, and it gives the people in the theater community, or who are wanting to be part of the theater community, a chance to help bring live theater back to this city,” he said. “The stories themselves you could tell came from all parts of our community, and you could feel the energy and passion these people had for these stories.”

Kopp said that while fans of local theater will see familiar names and faces in the program, there are a lot of people involved in “Tell Me a Story” who are new to the process of live theater.