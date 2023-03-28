Two musicals making their Oklahoma premieres, along with the stage adaptation of one of this country’s most enduring works of literature, highlight the 40th season of Celebrity Attractions.

The company will present the stage musical version of the cult classic film “Beetlejuice” along with Disney’s “Aladdin” for the first time in this state. In addition, Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas will portray Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

“We love the support that Tulsa and the surrounding communities provide, allowing us to present first-class touring Broadway productions at the Tulsa PAC,” said Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions.

“When the company started 40 years ago, it began in a back room of the home of owners and founders Larry and Kay Payton,” she said. “Sadly, we lost Larry in 2013, but we know that he would be so proud and impressed to reach this milestone.”

Celebrity Attractions has grown to become not only one of the leading presenters of Broadway shows outside of New York, presenting shows in four separate markets, it has also invested in several Broadway productions, most recently the Tony Award-winning “Moulin Rouge.”

In addition, it is estimated that the company’s current Broadway season, which continues April 4 with “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” will ultimately bring an estimated $40 million into the Tulsa economy.

The 2023-2024 season will open with Disney’s “Aladdin,” Sept. 26-Oct. 1. This new production of the animated film was dubbed “pure Genie-us” by USA Today and features all the songs from the film, as well as new material written by composer Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

The black comedy “Beetlejuice” comes to Tulsa Nov. 21-26. Based on Tim Burton’s film, it’s the story of Lydia Deetz, a young woman whose life undergoes some seismic changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. USA Today called it “a feast for the eyes and soul,” while the New York Times described it as a “jaw-dropping funhouse.”

Another cult classic film transformed into a hit Broadway musical, “Hairspray” returns to Tulsa Jan. 2-7, 2024. John Waters’ film about Tracy Turnblad, a 16-year-old whose main goal in life is to appear on a local dance show has been a hit with audiences and critics from the beginning.

This all-new touring production reunited the award-winning team of director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring this “exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy” (The New Yorker) to a new generation of theater audiences.

Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical “My Fair Lady” was considered a masterpiece when it debuted in 1956. Now, a new production from Lincoln Center Theater has created what Entertainment Weekly calls “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time.”

This production will come to Tulsa Feb. 27-March 3, 2024, to tell the story of Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle, and how the linguistics professor Henry Higgins attempts to transform her into a lady just by changing the way she speaks. The score is filled songs that have become standards, including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” is one of the most beloved in American literature. It has been adapted for the stage before, but no version has earned the sort of acclaim as Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation, which Rolling Stone called “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic.”

The story of a family in 1930s Alabama dealing with racism, bigotry and violence inherent in their small town, “To Kill a Mockingbird” will star Richard Thomas, who created the now-iconic character of John-Boy Walton in the TV series “The Waltons,” as Atticus Finch, the lawyer tasked with defending an innocent Black man accused of rape, when this show comes to Tulsa March 26-31, 2024.

The season will conclude May 14-19, 2024, with “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” This musical biography traces Turner life from her hardscrabble childhood, her first taste of fame with husband Ike Turner, through her global superstardom as a solo artist.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina” features more than 20 of Turner’s classic songs, from “Nutbush City Limits” to “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer” to “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Current season ticket holders will be able to renew their season tickets beginning April 3. New season tickets will be available for purchase this summer. For more information, and to be informed of ticket availability: CelebrityAttractions.com/Tulsa.