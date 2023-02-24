It was only after he had made his debut with the Metropolitan Opera, performing the role of Radames in “Aida,” that Limmie Pulliam learned he had just made history.

Pulliam, who had been hired as a cover for the role, was tapped to perform Dec. 17, when the originally announced tenor had to cancel.

That performance made Pulliam the first Black tenor to sing the role in the 130-year history of the Metropolitan Opera.

“It was one of my colleagues, Morris Robinson, who pointed it out that I was the first,” Pulliam said. “And I’m glad he told me afterwards— I was under enough pressure as it was just getting ready to perform.”

Pulliam’s debut at the Met was also something of a vindication for the singer, who had become so disillusioned with the opera world, and the way that world focused more on his physical size than on his voice, that he gave up singing for nearly a dozen years.

“I had thought it would be a break for about six months,” he said. “Then life happened. I had the opportunity to pursue some other things that interested me, and that kept me away from singing much longer than I originally planned.”

Pulliam first parlayed the language skills he had developed to perform opera into work with a collections agency, dealing foreign clients. He then moved into security work, operating an agency that worked with musicians, athletes and politicians.

It was an incident that happened while Pulliam was working for former President Barack Obama during his first campaign that set Pulliam on a trajectory back into opera.

“I took a job with the Missouri leg of the Obama campaign,” said Pulliam, who is a Missouri native. “A singer who was scheduled to perform the national anthem backed out, so I stepped in.

“It had been roughly eight years since I had last sung publicly,” he recalled. “So it was interesting to get a sense of what the voice was capable of at that point. And the sound that came out showed that the voice had matured and darkened, more seasoned. But it also still sounded fresh, because it didn’t have all those years of wear and tear. And that really rekindled my interest in getting back into singing.”

Pulliam will make his Tulsa Opera debut in the company’s concert version of Verdi’s “Aida,” once again singing the role of Radames.

The production will also be something of a reunion, as the soprano who sang the title role for Pulliam’s Met debut, Michelle Bradley, will also have that role in the Tulsa Opera production.

Bradley’s participation in the Met production also had a bit of backstage drama. Bradley originally had been hired to sing only the final two performances of the opera, but when the scheduled soprano withdrew in early December because of illness, Bradley took over the title role.

“The Met is the company I grew up in, so to speak,” Bradley said, who made her debut there in 2017 in “Idomeneo.” “It’s always a wonderful opportunity to sing at the Met, but this was the first time I would be singing a lead role there, and that was a totally different experience.

“For the first time there, all eyes were on me,” she said. “You know that’s going to be the case, that you are going to be watched and heard much more closely. I had wonderful support from everyone there at the Met, on stage and behind the scenes. But I also knew that this was what I had been working all my life toward — to be a singer at the Metropolitan Opera. I just went out there every night and made to give it my best.”

Bradley said she had been able to rehearse with Pulliam prior to his last-minute appearance.

“We seemed to have an instant rapport,” she said. “It’s just one of those things in this business, that it’s possible you are singing with a different performer each night. But Limmie is a wonderful person, and very professional. It was a pleasure to sing with him. Not everyone can do these roles, but he made it look and sound easy. He was Radames that night.”

Bradley said that while she loves performing in fully staged productions, concert versions of great operas provide unique pleasures.

“In a concert version, you can really focus on the music, without having to worry about where I have to be when I sing a certain phrase,” Bradley said. “Just being able to stand there and to focus on the music, on what the conductor is going to want from me, allows me to discover what more I can bring vocally to this role.”

Tulsa Opera’s concert version of “Aida” will also feature Grammy Award winner Michelle DeYoung as Amneris, Morris Robinson as Ramfis, Todd Thomas as Amonasro and Victoria Lawal as the High Priestess.

Guest conductor Francesco Milioto will lead the Tulsa Opera Orchestra as well as a chorus of 70 local singers from the Tulsa Opera Signature Chorale and the Tulsa Opera Chorus.