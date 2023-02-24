Related to this story

Most Popular

Play traces the end of 'Paradise'

Play traces the end of 'Paradise'

Theatre North will present Dominique Morriseau's "Paradise Blue" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and 25; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 and 16, at the Tulsa PAC.

Watch Now: Related Video

Quavo remembers lateTakeoff with new memorial song