Ahha Tulsa seeking artists for mural project

To prepare the exterior façade of the building for the murals, all existing art will be removed, including a temporary “Black Lives Matter” mural created by local artists in honor of Tulsa’s 2020 Juneteenth celebration.

The facility’s Corten steel walls were opened up to public chalk art four years ago. Since that time, guests and pedestrians have added their creative mark to the art center’s exterior and artists have been regularly commissioned to create chalk murals.

Amber Litwack, director of education and exhibitions for ahha Tulsa, said the mural project coincides with a new way of thinking about gallery space.

“The building has always been an extension of the art inside, but by reconsidering the walls themselves, we can extend the building as a canvas for temporary murals that speak to issues important to the artists we serve,” she said.

Due to the temporary nature of chalk, all murals will be professionally photographed and shared with artists and with the public through ahha’s social media and website: ahhatulsa.org/chalk-murals.