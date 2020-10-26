Ahha Tulsa seeking artists for mural project

Ahha Tulsa is seeking local Black artists to create six chalk murals that will adorn the exterior of its Hardesty Arts Center, as part of a series of temporary public art exhibits grouped under the title “Messages of Hope and Reconciliation.”
“One goal of ‘Messages of Hope and Reconciliation’ is to commission local Black artists to create highly visible works of art in the Tulsa Arts District,” said Holly Becker, ahha Tulsa executive director. “We acknowledge that the land where our facility stands is also a location affected by the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. It is important to us to offer (our facility) as a physical canvas for artists to display uplifting messages for the Tulsa community, culminating in the Centennial of the Race Massacre in June 2021.”
The new mural series will be created monthly to coincide with First Friday art walks, weather permitting, November 2020 through June 2021. The first mural, debuting the first week of November, will be created by Tulsa-born muralist and graffiti artist Chris Sker of Skript Creative. December’s mural will be created by Alexander Tamahn, a multi-disciplinary visual artist and founding member of Tulsa artist collective Black Moon.
Artists for the remaining murals will be selected by a panel of diverse community members and ahha exhibition staff. Selected muralists will receive a stipend of $1,000 per mural plus the cost of supplies. Additional information and a muralist application may be found at ahha’s website: ahhatulsa.org/call-to-artists.
To prepare the exterior façade of the building for the murals, all existing art will be removed, including a temporary “Black Lives Matter” mural created by local artists in honor of Tulsa’s 2020 Juneteenth celebration.
The facility’s Corten steel walls were opened up to public chalk art four years ago. Since that time, guests and pedestrians have added their creative mark to the art center’s exterior and artists have been regularly commissioned to create chalk murals.
Amber Litwack, director of education and exhibitions for ahha Tulsa, said the mural project coincides with a new way of thinking about gallery space.
“The building has always been an extension of the art inside, but by reconsidering the walls themselves, we can extend the building as a canvas for temporary murals that speak to issues important to the artists we serve,” she said.
Due to the temporary nature of chalk, all murals will be professionally photographed and shared with artists and with the public through ahha’s social media and website: ahhatulsa.org/chalk-murals.
A call to artists for the additional murals in the Messages of Hope and Reconciliation series is now open. Artists will be selected by a panel of diverse community members and ahha exhibition staff. Selected muralists will receive a stipend of $1,000 per mural plus the cost of supplies. Additional information and a muralist application may be found at ahha’s website: ahhatulsa.org/call-to-artists/
