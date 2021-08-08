After long delay, Theatre Tulsa readies 'Matilda the Musical' for the stage

If the show must go on, then the birthday party has to wait.
“One of the young girls in our cast has her birthday this week,” said Sara Phoenix, who is directing and choreographing Theatre Tulsa’s upcoming production of “Matilda the Musical.” “But because everyone is trying to do only essential things, she told me that she is postponing her birthday party until after the show closes.
“I think that really sums up how determined this cast is to get this show on to the stage,” Phoenix said. “We all feel really lucky to be a part of this.”
When “Matilda the Musical” opens Aug. 13 at the Tulsa PAC, it will be the company’s first show to be presented at this venue since March 13, 2020. That night, Theatre Tulsa debuted its production of “A Little Night Music,” only to have the rest of the run — along with just about every form of performance imaginable — canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Theatre Tulsa originally had scheduled “Matilda the Musical” for May 2020, to be its final production of the 2019-2020 season. The show had been cast in November 2019, and preliminary rehearsals had just started when the shutdown orders were issued.
“We had done a lot of preparation for the show — we had purchased the costumes and done some publicity photos with the actors, Jeremy Byford had begun construction on the set — so we already had a lot of time and effort and money invested in this show,” Phoenix said. “We were considering trying to do another show to open our season, because this is such a big, complex production. But, for one thing, we couldn’t obtain the rights to anything we wanted to do, and it just seemed as if this was the best opportunity to do ‘Matilda.’”
“Matilda the Musical” is based on the classic novel by Roald Dahl, who wrote such beloved stories as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “James and the Giant Peach,” as well as darker, more adult tales such as “Lamb to the Slaughter” and “Man from the South” that showcased a streak of black humor.
The title character in “Matilda” is a precocious 5-year-old who has read all the books in her family home and most of the ones in the local library. Her parents, as might be expected from a couple with the surname of Wormwood, consider “brainy-ness” to be a handicap rather than an asset, and are more than happy to ship the girl off to school.
Once there, Matilda earns the admiration of her teacher, Mrs. Honey, and the ire of the school’s headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, a former Olympic hammer-thrower whose methods for dealing with children usually involve some sort of over-the-top (or, at times, over the fence) violence.
But Matilda discovers she possesses powers that go beyond intelligence and inventiveness, and is able to fashion some justice and peace for herself and her friends.
Phoenix said most of the main adult cast members — which include Tatum Nelson as Miss Honey, Travis Guillory and Claire Schroepfer as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Sean Rooney as Miss Trunchbull — as well as Gigi Jenkins, who will play Matilda, were still available and willing to perform, even though it has been close to two years since they were initially cast in these roles.
However, a number of the children who were cast in 2019 did what children tend to do over the course of a couple of years — namely, grow up.
“All but three of the kids we originally cast had either physically or vocally grown out of their roles,” Phoenix said. “By the time we had started rehearsals, I had to tell these very talented kids, who had been hanging on to the hope of doing this show for so long, that we couldn’t use them. I offered them roles in the adult ensemble, and a handful stayed on. But we still had to find 12 kids pretty quickly.”
Phoenix said returning to “Matilda” after such a long time away from the story turned out to be something of a surprise.
“When we were going back into rehearsal, I pulled out my script for the first time, looking over the notes I had made — and I realized I had forgotten everything about it,” she said. “Even yesterday, I brought up a point and people would tell me, ‘We’ve already talked about that.’ It’s as if my brain just erased everything about this show, which hasn’t happened before.”
Part of Rooney’s preparation for taking on the character of hammer-throwing headmistress Agatha Trunchbull was also to ignore the script during the down time.
“It was like I was scared that I would jinx the show, and it would never happen, if I looked at my script,” he said, laughing. “That’s why it’s so exciting that it’s happening.”
He acknowledged that making the show happen has not been without some challenges. Throughout the rehearsal process, performers wore masks while onstage, which made performing the show’s vigorous choreography and varied musical score difficult at times.
“But I think that, in the end, those things were really just minor hindrances that helped us get to where we needed to be,” he said. “You can tell that everyone is giving it their all, and having to deal with masks is just one of those things that makes you push through.”
While Miss Trunchbull is undeniably a villain in the world of “Matilda,” and while Rooney acknowledges the fun in indulging in the sort of over-the-top villainy his character is known for, he said he has found some surprising depth to the character.
“The way I see it,” he said, “the three main women in this show — Matilda, Miss Honey and Miss Trunchbull — are all victims of abuse. We see Matilda getting abused by her parents, we learn about Miss Honey’s past, which definitely involved abuse. Those two character represent people who are able to come out of abusive relationships in positive ways.
“Then you have Miss Trunchbull, who represents the other extreme,” Rooney said. “When you look at her first song, ‘The Hammer,’ you get the sense that she went through something that traumatized her, and like some victims of abuse, she’s become an abuser herself. At least, that’s how I see her. When you play such an outsized, even ridiculous character, I’ve found it always helpful to find some way to ground that person in reality. Someone like Miss Trunchbull is a little easier to play when you know why she is like she is.”
Cast member Devery Jacobs talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’