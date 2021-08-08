After long delay, Theatre Tulsa readies 'Matilda the Musical' for the stage

If the show must go on, then the birthday party has to wait.

“One of the young girls in our cast has her birthday this week,” said Sara Phoenix, who is directing and choreographing Theatre Tulsa’s upcoming production of “Matilda the Musical.” “But because everyone is trying to do only essential things, she told me that she is postponing her birthday party until after the show closes.

“I think that really sums up how determined this cast is to get this show on to the stage,” Phoenix said. “We all feel really lucky to be a part of this.”

When “Matilda the Musical” opens Aug. 13 at the Tulsa PAC, it will be the company’s first show to be presented at this venue since March 13, 2020. That night, Theatre Tulsa debuted its production of “A Little Night Music,” only to have the rest of the run — along with just about every form of performance imaginable — canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Theatre Tulsa originally had scheduled “Matilda the Musical” for May 2020, to be its final production of the 2019-2020 season. The show had been cast in November 2019, and preliminary rehearsals had just started when the shutdown orders were issued.