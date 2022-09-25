Actress follows similar path as character in upcoming show 'Hadestown'

In Greek mythology, Persephone is the reluctant Queen of the Underworld, forced to spend half the year alongside her husband, Hades. But for the other half of the year, she is allowed to escape her hellish home and return to the surface of the Earth, where her presence creates the beauty of spring and the warmth of summer.

By sheerest coincidence, Kimberly Marable, who portrays Persephone in the Broadway touring production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown,” will be leaving the show following its Tulsa run, which is being presented Sept. 27-Oct. 2 by Celebrity Attractions — literally a week after the putative start of autumn.

“The odd thing,” Marable said, “is that not too long ago I was talking with our director, Rachel Chavin, about my experience in playing this role and building up this character. And she said it had been apparent almost from the start that I had emphasized in Persephone that need to escape, up into the world of the living.

“That’s not to say I feel the need to escape from this tour,” she said, laughing. “Because this has been an incredible journey, but one with a finite period of time. So I’m approaching the coming week with the determination to being present for all that will happen, and to pay homage to a role and a show that I truly love.”

“Hadestown,” which won eight Tony Awards out of 14 nominations in 2019, is a unique reimagining of one of Greek mythology’s more famous tales. It centers on a pair of young lovers, Orpheus and Eurydice; Eurydice finds herself trapped in Hades’ realm, and Orpheus must risk his own life to rescue her from the underworld.

Set in counterpoint to the story of young, idealistic love is the story of Hades and Persephone and how their love story undergoes its own trials and tribulations, as Hades toys with the fates of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Anais Mitchell, who wrote the musical’s score, lyrics and book, said she had been inspired to write a musical that would mix a love story with politics, such as “Les Miserables.” The musical touches on subjects that range from climate change to workers’ rights, from food insecurity to proto-fascism.

“I think the message of ‘Hadestown’ is one that really speaks to this present moment,” Mitchell said. “It’s a story about hard times and how people respond to those hard times, sometimes with fear, sometimes with love. And it’s about the necessity of continuing to try even in the face of what feels, at times, futile. It’s also, in a sense, at its climax, a story about the necessity of believing in each other and in our togetherness, even when we feel alone.”

Marable has been a part of “Hadestown” since 2019, when she was part of the original Broadway cast as an ensemble member and understudy for Persephone. She has had the role throughout the run of the national tour, which originally was set to begin in 2020, but ultimately did not go on the road until October 2021.

“It’s been such an incredible part of my professional and personal life,” Marable said. “Persephone is such a special, special character. She’s someone who I think is full of compassion, who is very much in touch with her empathetic side. While she’s the goddess of the seasons, she’s not above having a libation and cutting loose to have a good time. She wants to bring a sense of joy to places of sorrow, which is in my mind a wonderful quality to have.”

The jazz-influenced score is also something Marable appreciates. “This style sits right in my wheelhouse,” she said. “I’m a jazzhead from way back — got it from my granddaddy. And Persephone has some great numbers, like the raucous ‘Livin’ It Up On Top,’ and ‘Our Lady of the Underground’ that opens Act II. Those songs are such fun to do.”

As for the musical itself, Marable said, “I think the people who see it are in for a treat. They are going to see themselves in more ways than they might imagine in this story. This really is the ‘people’s musical’ — and best of all, there’s no need to brush up on your Greek mythology, because this story is told so well, and with such heart.”

Once the curtain falls on the final Tulsa performance of “Hadestown,” Marable said she plans to seek out a cabin somewhere “to not see anyone for some time.”

And although she may not have any major performance jobs planned for the immediate future, she plans to stay business with her side job as a voiceover artist. She’s done voices for the Netflix animated series “Cannon Busters,” as well as doing promotional voiceovers for TV networks.

“One of the things about COVID is that it taught everyone how to create a mobile studio,” she said, laughing. “I’ve learned while being on tour which hotels have thick walls and which ones don’t.

“But the great thing about voice work is it gives you an opportunity to use my entire faculties,” Marable said. “Even though all people hear is my voice, to create that for me is a full body experience. So voice work really gives the opportunity to be an actor.”

Featured video: