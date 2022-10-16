Actress back in her cool, happy place in 'Frozen'

Lauren Nicole Chapman was afraid that all her “Frozen” dreams were going to melt away when the Broadway production of the Disney musical closed in March 2020.

“At first, it was as if everything was just on hold,” Chapman said. “We were told it might be a couple of weeks, then a couple of months, before we would reopen. But then it became clear to us that ‘Frozen’ would not be reopening, even if Broadway did.”

For Chapman, it was the abrupt end to a project that had occupied her life for close to four years. She had been part of the original workshop cast for “Frozen,” the stage musical adaptation of Disney’s hit 2013 animated film, and was part of the original Broadway cast during its two-year run, appearing in the ensemble and as an understudy for Anna, one of the show’s principal roles.

As the understudy, Chapman was actually second in line in case the featured actress was not able to go on.

“We also have stand-bys for the major roles, and their job is to be ready to take over the part at a moment’s notice,” she said. “Even so, I was able to go on as Anna a few times during the run, and I had moved up to stand-by just three weeks before the show shut down.”

Chapman said the shutdown felt “devastating, because I really wasn’t ready to say goodbye to something that had been a major part of my life for nearly four years.”

The national tour of “Frozen,” which also was shuttered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, set back out on the road around the same time that Broadway began reopening to the public. And Chapman thought she would never get the sense of closure she wanted to have with the show.

“And then I got the call asking me to come to the tour as Anna, and I have to admit, I burst out in tears,” Chapman said. “I couldn’t believe I was going to get the chance to play this role, to once again be a part of this story and this show that has meant so much to me. It was a gift, to be able to revisit this after all this time.”

Chapman joined the tour in May and will be portraying Anna when the national touring production of Disney’s “Frozen” comes to the Tulsa PAC for a 10-performance run beginning Thursday, Oct. 20.

Inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen fable “The Snow Queen,” Disney’s “Frozen” is the story of two sisters who must come to terms with their own magical powers and their strained relationship to save their beloved homeland of Arandelle.

Elsa has the ability to transform the world around her into a place of perpetual winter — and by accident, does just that to her homeland. Anna sets out to find her sister and try to reverse the spell, with the help of a mountaineer named Kristoff, his reindeer sidekick and a surprisingly talkative snowman named Olaf.

Being part of the show from the beginning gave Chapman a unique perspective on what it takes to turn a popular animated film into a stage musical.

“It might seem that it would be a relatively simple process, since you already have this framework from the film, but the truth is this show was created pretty much from scratch,” she said. “About a dozen songs were written for the musical that weren’t in the movie, and we were constantly going through new choreography, new costumes.

“But for me, the most fascinating part of the process was the magic — how they came to recreate on stage this magical place of Arendelle, and what it takes to sustain that magic night after night,” Chapman said. “We’re trying to give the die-hard fans of the film the ‘Frozen’ they love, while still making it a unique experience for everyone.”

Chapman said she is a fan of the movie “Frozen” herself, and as a member of the show’s ensemble was able to see what other actresses brought to their portrayals of Anna. But when she was hired on for the touring production, she chose, once again, to start from scratch.

“Even though I know this show so well, the associate director and I broke it all down, scene by scene, to find out what works the best for me in this role,” Chapman said. “I’m fortunate in that Anna is a role to which I feel extremely connected. She’s not too far off from who I am as person. I love her unwavering sense of joy, and that’s something I try to tap into every night.

“After all,” she said, laughing, “optimism and joy is something we all need.”

