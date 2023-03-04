Pretty much from the start of his association with the musical “Hamilton,” Josh Tower wanted to be the guy who wanted to be in “the room where it happened.”

But first he had to deal with the Father of our Country.

“A friend of mine, Chris Jackson, had been cast as George Washington in a workshop production of the musical but wasn’t able to take part,” Tower said. “So I auditioned and cast. When you’re a working actor in New York, you end up doing a lot of workshops, for musicals and plays, that never go anywhere. And I don’t remember thinking that this workshop was going to be anything different.

“There aren’t any sets or costumes or choreography — you stand up, say your lines or sing the song, then sit back down,” he said. “But even in a situation like that, you can get a real sense of a show’s potential, and it didn’t take long for all of us to realize this was something new and different, and we all wanted to be part of it.”

However, the role of George Washington didn’t sit well with Tower. The music the character performs is written for a lower-pitched voice, and while Tower could sing the part, it wasn’t a comfortable experience.

“I just couldn’t connect vocally with the role,” Tower said. “I did it several times, but it just didn’t work for me. I finally told Lin (Manuel Miranda, the show’s creator) that Washington just wasn’t in my wheelhouse. On the other hand, if the role of Aaron Burr ever opened up, I would happily audition for that.

“For one thing, the music fits my voice just about perfectly,” he said. “And Burr is a much more interesting character.”

Tower will be portraying Aaron Burr when the national touring production of “Hamilton” returns to the Tulsa PAC for a two-week run, presented by Celebrity Attractions.

Currently, three productions of the prize-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda are crisscrossing the country. The group coming to Tulsa is the “Angelica” tour, with Edred Utomi in the title role.

This will be the second time “Hamilton” has been performed in Tulsa; it first came to town in the summer of 2019.

Based on the biography by Ron Chernow, “Hamilton” traces the life of a mixed-race Caribbean immigrant to what was then the 13 British colonies that lined the eastern coast of the North American continent, determined to use his boundless intellect, indefatigable energy and intellectual rigor to establish himself in a position of power in what would become the United States of America.

The musical, which premiered at New York City’s Public Theater in 2015 before moving to Broadway later that year, quickly became a sensation. The original production earned a record 16 Tony Award nominations and won 11.

Miranda’s score blending together diverse musical styles from Broadway ballads to R&B to hip-hop, and the show’s racially diverse cast emphasize the fact that most of this country’s “Founding Fathers” were immigrants themselves — as Hamilton says at one point in the show, “Immigrants, we get the job done.”

Hamilton’s idealistic, go-getter attitude is contrasted with that of the man who becomes his nemesis, Aaron Burr. Burr is a more subtle opportunist, someone willing to wait as others act, to pick up whatever useful pieces are left over once the dust of conflict clears.

But Burr’s approach often puts him on the periphery of power, someone who watches history happen instead of being part of making it happen. That’s the point of “The Room Where It Happens,” which has become one of the most popular numbers from the “Hamilton” score, and is designed as a showpiece for the actor playing Aaron Burr.

Tower said one thing that drew him to the character of Burr is that Burr reminds Tower of a similar character he has played in the past.

“One of my favorite roles to have done is Judas in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ and I see this role of Aaron Burr in a similar way,” he said. “They are both very misunderstood characters, who are easily dismissed as being evil, a real bad guy. I see them as very human, but also very flawed people.

“What I try to do is bring out the humanity of Burr, and make this character as close to reality as I can,” Tower said. “I want to peel off those labels of ‘villain’ and ‘evil,’ and show this man as the complex person he truly was.”

Tower has been touring with “Hamilton” since 2018, with the exception of the enforced hiatus during the COVID-19 shutdown. He said that, as a husband and father of two children, being on the road can be difficult, but he also realizes this job is unique.

“Roles like these don’t come around that often, and this is a role I really love to do,” he said. “I’ve been with the company longer than a lot of my fellow cast members — the friends you’ve made go on to other things, and a group of new friends come in.”

And it is that camaraderie that develops among the “Hamilton” cast that Tower says is another reason for staying on the road.

“My favorite moments in the show are usually things that don’t happen on stage,” Tower said. “It’s when you glance at someone, and they give you that knowing look, that tells you we’re all in this together, making this incredible show.

“That’s one reason why I love the number ‘Yorktown,’ even though I’m not involved in it until the very end,” he said. “It’s such an incredible moment to be waiting in the wings, because it’s one of the few times the full ensemble is on stage, and watching them dance and sing is just an amazing thing to see and hear.”

