Actor lands dream role in 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

It might seem almost predestined that Jack Hopewell would find himself in the title role of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

“I was pretty much raised on this show,” said Hopewell in a recent telephone conversation. “My mother was — and still is — a hug Andrew Lloyd Webber fan, and she would plop me down in front of the TV and put in the tape of the 1973 movie version starring Ted Neeley, and I would just sit there enraptured.

“And every time we went on any sort of road trip, she would make sure we had the original concert album, the one with the brown cover, to listen to,” he said. “I knew all the songs and sang a lot of them for fun. So getting the opportunity to play this role for real is a dream come true.”

Hopewell is headlining the current national tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which is being billed as the 50th anniversary production of this musical created by composer Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice.

The show’s origins actually date back to 1970, when Lloyd Webber and Rice, who were having no success convincing theatrical producers of the commercial potential of a rock opera based on the final seven days in the life of Jesus of Nazareth, released a concept album that featured Ian Gillan, lead vocalist of Deep Purple as Jesus, and Murray Head, who later become known for the single “One Night in Bangkok,” as Judas.

The success of the album, and a subsequent concert tour, led to a 1971 Broadway production that garnered notoriety when Catholics and Protestants protested what they perceived as blasphemous alternations to the character of Jesus (specifically that the musical does not portray the resurrection), and by Jews, who accused the creators of antisemitism for the way it portrayed the Jewish rulers.

On the other hand, Pope Paul VI, who was head of the Catholic Church at the time, praised the subsequent film version of the musical. And “Jesus Christ Superstar” has gone on to be revived on Broadway three times, presented in a live TV concert version that starred John Legend and Sara Bareilles, and has toured the world continuously.

The production that comes to Tulsa, courtesy of Celebrity Attractions, is the brainchild of director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie.

In addition to Hopewell, the production features Oklahoma native Elvie Ellis as Judas, Faith Jones as Mary Magdalene, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiaphas and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

“This is a very music-forward production,” Hopewell said. “It really leans into the show’s origins as a concept album. All the principal actors have hand mics, which also played into the idea of this being as much a rock concert as a theater piece.

“But the main thing that people will notice right off is that this is not a period piece,” he said. “I’m not coming out in a robe and sandals. The costuming is much more timeless, and I think that helps people connect even more with this story and its message, more so than if we were trying to recreate the look of 2,000 years ago.”

One of the unique aspects of “Jesus Christ Superstar” is that Rice, the show’s book writer and lyricist, wanted to tell the story through the eyes of Judas Iscariot, the apostle who ultimately betrays Jesus.

As Rice said, in an interview with the New York Times to mark the 50th anniversary of the Broadway opening, “I thought, well, ‘This is a very good character, which I can expand from what’s in the Bible, because there isn’t very much in the Bible.’ He was a human being. He had good points and bad points. He had strengths and weaknesses.”

In Rice’s retelling, Judas is at first one of Jesus’ most ardent disciples but becomes disillusioned by what he sees as Jesus’ growing megalomania.

“There is a line that’s repeated in the show several times in reference to Jesus,” Hopewell said. “It’s ‘He’s a man, he’s just a man.’ That was something the director really wanted to lean into, and something I’ve discovered, after about 100 performances so far on this tour, is how true that line is.

“Of course he is important, he is the son of God, but at the end of the day, he would have the same fear and anger and regret and doubts about what he is going to have to go through,” he said. “And yet, in the end, in spite of all that, he goes through with it. To me, that is what makes the whole process much more interesting. The fact that he expresses all of these fears and doubts, in the song ‘Gethsemane,’ and still sees it to the end, is so impactful.”