Acclaimed artist-songwriter Lonnie Holley to perform at Philbrook

Lonnie Holley, one of the most renowned African-American artists now working, will perform at the Philbrook Museum of Art to help close out its landmark exhibition, “From the Limitations of Now.”
Holley will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in the gardens at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road. Tickets are $20 ($15 for Philbrook members), and advance purchase is required as space is limited. Price includes museum admission. To purchase: philbrook.org.
This is Holley’s second time to perform as part of this exhibit, which features a number of his works, including “Weighted Down by the Hose.” Holley also performed as part of the exhibit’s opening in March.
Holley was born in Alabama in 1950; he first discovered his ability and affinity for making objects when, as a youngster, he carved two tombstones out of sandstone to mark the graves of his sister’s children who had perished in a fire.
In a recent profile of Holley in the New York Times, he said, “It was like a spiritual awakening. I had been thrown away as a child, and here I was building something out of unwanted things in memorial of my little nephew and niece. I discovered art as service.”
His work, which often incorporates found or discarded objects with painting and sculpture to depict issues of Black life in America, is in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and has been shown at the White House Rose Garden.
Holley began his career as singer and songwriter in 2010, and has since released five albums of extemporaneously composed music.
“From the Limitations of Now” is a multimedia exhibit, primarily of works by Oklahoma artists of color, that deals with issues of race and identity, looking back at the nation’s dark history and looking ahead to find a way to see in the present the possibility of a better future. It will close Sept. 5.