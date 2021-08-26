Acclaimed artist-songwriter Lonnie Holley to perform at Philbrook

Lonnie Holley, one of the most renowned African-American artists now working, will perform at the Philbrook Museum of Art to help close out its landmark exhibition, “From the Limitations of Now.”

Holley will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in the gardens at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road. Tickets are $20 ($15 for Philbrook members), and advance purchase is required as space is limited. Price includes museum admission. To purchase: philbrook.org.

This is Holley’s second time to perform as part of this exhibit, which features a number of his works, including “Weighted Down by the Hose.” Holley also performed as part of the exhibit’s opening in March.

Holley was born in Alabama in 1950; he first discovered his ability and affinity for making objects when, as a youngster, he carved two tombstones out of sandstone to mark the graves of his sister’s children who had perished in a fire.

In a recent profile of Holley in the New York Times, he said, “It was like a spiritual awakening. I had been thrown away as a child, and here I was building something out of unwanted things in memorial of my little nephew and niece. I discovered art as service.”