A Rose in bloom: Historic cemetery finds new ways to make memories

Most people would not think of spending time in a cemetery for any reason other than to pay respects to their dearly departed.

Rose Hill Memorial Park is hoping to change that attitude, with a little help from people such as Audrey Hepburn, Fred Astaire, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe.

Rose Hill, one of the city’s oldest — and for many years, most prestigious — cemeteries, has spent the past eight years refurbishing the grounds with new landscaping, new fencing and gates and resurfacing the roads that wind through the 90 acres of land it occupies at 4161 E. Admiral Place, among other projects.

“We decided that, because there was so much maintenance work that had been put off for years, the best way to go about things was to work from the outside in,” said Hal Ezzell, who with his wife, Karyn, acquired the cemetery and funeral home in 2013. “That meant that the last major project would be fixing the mausoleum, which we started in 2019.”

Known as the Abbey Mausoleum, it is a 72,000-square-foot structure built of marble brought in from Alabama and Italy. It opened in 1926, about a decade after the cemetery itself opened, and was added on to four times; the most recent addition was in 1967.