A novel way to escape: Tulsan's award-winning novel inspires new escape room

It was a novel idea born out of necessity.

Leah Wietholter was convinced the two vacant offices in the building where her business is located would be the perfect place for an escape room. She knew the sort of experience she wanted to create, and knew that her husband Chris’ background in custom home automation would help make the experience even more real and immersive.

The one thing Leah Wietholter could not do was create a story.

“I’m a forensic accountant and private investigator, so making up stories isn’t something I’m comfortable doing,” she said. “That’s when I thought about finding a mystery writer who would be willing to have their work adapted for this.”

Wietholter said she wanted it to be an Oklahoma writer, and one whose books would be suitable for the sort of family-oriented clientele she hoped the escape room would attract.

She began researching mystery novelists in the state and soon came upon a recently published work by Tulsa writer Mary Coley, titled “Blood on the Mother Road.”

“Blood on the Mother Road: No Place to Hide” is the second in Coley’s series of novels about Claire Northcutt, a freelance journalist. She is working on what should be a breezy feature story about life along Route 66 in such small towns as Persimmon, Oklahoma.

However, her investigative instincts are piqued when her first interviews lead to suspect that something is amiss in this small town — something that might involve the new waitress at the local cafe, and Claire’s sometime-boyfriend Holt, an undercover agent with the DEA, whose job has brought him to Persimmon, as well.

“I got this call out of the blue,” Mary Coley recalled. “It was Leah, who explained that she had read my book and loved it, and wanted to know if I would be willing to have the storyline used for an escape room.”

So was born Novel Mysteries, a new escape room experience that opened a few weeks ago just east of downtown Tulsa.

“This is kind of a dream come true,” Leah Wietholter said. “I knew I wanted to be an investigator since I was a kid. And I personally love escape rooms, and we’ve gone to ones all over the country. We wanted to make this a truly top-class experience.”

Following a short introduction and primer on the rules, guests are ushered into a room that looks like the sort of office to which the manager of a small-town diner might retreat to work on the books, figure out the week’s schedule or just sit quietly for a few moments.

What it is, however, is a kind of prison — as guests are informed by the disembodied voice of a character. And they have 75 minutes to figure out how to escape from the office, and then from the diner itself, or something dreadful will happen.

The premise for the escape room comes directly from a scene in Coley’s novel.

“We worked with puzzle designers in the U.K., and in the course of our discussions, they said, ‘Well, there is the scene where a character gets locked into the diner,’” Chris Wietholter said. “And we thought, ‘Oh, yeah, that’ll work!’”

Originally the time limit was set at 60 minutes, Chris Wietholter said. But after the initial beta testing, they determined there was only about a 20 percent success rate among those playing the game. So the time was increased.

“That’s also why we recommend you have at least three people in your group,” he said. “There’s a lot to do to figure everything out, and it often helps to have people with different ways of thinking working together.”

Leah Wietholter said one thing they wanted for their “Blood on the Mother Road” experience was that everything was rooted in reality. The office and diner contain most of the items one would expect to see in such places, from desks and filing cabinets to tables and chairs, adding machines and condiment containers, neon signs and jukeboxes.

Yet any of these commonplace items might turn out to be a clue that leads one closer to the solution and a way out of this predicament.

“Blood on the Mother Road” earlier this year won the 2022 Oklahoma Book Award for Best Novel. Coley has been a finalist for the award twice before. Her first book in the Claire Nothcutt series, “Blood on the Cimarron,” won the Tony Hillerman Award from the New Mexico/Arizona Book Awards (Coley and her husband divide their time between Tulsa and Santa Fe, New Mexico).

Coley has written eight books, most of which are set in Oklahoma. Her first novel, “Cobwebs,” included the Osage Reign of Terror, later made famous by David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” as an integral part of its plot.

The Claire Northcutt series grew out of Coley’s own career in journalism.

“In my first books, my main character was a science teacher, and I was wanting to write about a different sort of character,” Coley said. “I worked for the Ponca City News for a time, and I always seemed to be drawing from the things I learned then. So I decided to make this character a journalist, who would naturally be investigating things while trying to come up with a story.”

The setting for “Blood on the Mother Road” is fictional, although Coley said it was inspired by an actual Oklahoma town.

“If people pay attention to how some of the places are described, I think they’ll be able to figure it out,” she said. “It was a little difficult to come up with a name of a town that sounded like it would be in Oklahoma, but isn’t. We do have some unusual town names in this state.”

