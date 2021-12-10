A familiar 'Carol': American Theatre Company readies 44th annual production

As the stage manager for American Theatre Company’s “A Christmas Carol” for the past 10 years, Laurie Carlson was quite aware that this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale was a complex show.

But she didn’t realize just how complicated it was until she moved from her stage manager post into the director’s chair.

“When you look at this show as a director, and you are having to make sure all the pieces go together, it is a little overwhelming,” Carlson said. “That’s one reason why I didn’t want to make a whole lot of changes. So much of this show just works so well, it didn’t make sense to come in and change things just because I could.”

It’s also likely that fans of ATC’s “A Christmas Carol,” who have made this show a holiday tradition for more than four decades, might take exception to enormous changes to the production.

This will be the 44th year that “A Christmas Carol” has been performed, and the first time it has been presented on stage since 2019.

While the show itself is basically unchanged, Carlson said this year’s production has seemed a bit brand new, as the cast includes many performers making their “Christmas Carol” debut.