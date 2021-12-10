A familiar 'Carol': American Theatre Company readies 44th annual production

As the stage manager for American Theatre Company’s “A Christmas Carol” for the past 10 years, Laurie Carlson was quite aware that this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale was a complex show.
But she didn’t realize just how complicated it was until she moved from her stage manager post into the director’s chair.
“When you look at this show as a director, and you are having to make sure all the pieces go together, it is a little overwhelming,” Carlson said. “That’s one reason why I didn’t want to make a whole lot of changes. So much of this show just works so well, it didn’t make sense to come in and change things just because I could.”
It’s also likely that fans of ATC’s “A Christmas Carol,” who have made this show a holiday tradition for more than four decades, might take exception to enormous changes to the production.
This will be the 44th year that “A Christmas Carol” has been performed, and the first time it has been presented on stage since 2019.
While the show itself is basically unchanged, Carlson said this year’s production has seemed a bit brand new, as the cast includes many performers making their “Christmas Carol” debut.
“We have a new Spirit of Christmas Present in Sean Rooney, and Nicholas Bradford is our new Bob Cratchit,” she said. “Anabel White is playing Belle for the first time, and she’s remarkable.
“We also have some people who haven’t been in the show for a while that have come back, like Reagan King as Charlotte and Cody McCoy as Fred,” Carlson said. “Of course, it’s created some problems for me, because there have been many times when I’ve been talking to the new cast members and they’re looking at me like they have no idea what I’m talking about, because they don’t have the same history as I do with the show.”
That history began in 1976, when founding members Bob Odle and Richard Averill collaborated on an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” with Odle writing the book and Averill composing the songs.
At first the company resisted making the show an annual production, offering other original, family-oriented shows, such as “Peter Pan,” “Treasure Island” and “The Crystal Forest,” during the holidays. But audience demand for “A Christmas Carol” was such that American Theatre Company capitulated, and this Tulsa-created version of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge became a staple of the holiday season.
American Theatre Company’s “A Christmas Carol” is also one of the longest-running productions of this holiday story in the United States; only the production created by the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis has been presented more often.
Karl Krause, who has often said he’s lost count of the number of times he’s played the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, returns this year, as does Rick Reiman as the ghost of Scrooge’s recently deceased partner, Jacob Marley.
“It’s always a treat to see how Karl is going to approach Scrooge this year, and this year he has a number of new actors to play off of,” Carlson said. “For example, the dynamic between him and Sean as Christmas Present is different. Karl gets a bit more silly in the early part of the scene. And Sean brings a new poignancy to the scene where they visit the Cratchit home.”
One other thing has given this year’s production a new poignancy. Earlier this year, two long-time company members who were instrumental in the success of “A Christmas Carol” passed away: composer Richard Averill, and Ed Durnal, who directed the show for many years.
“I remember looking the film we made of the 2019 production, to remind myself of some of the things Ed had done as director,” Carlson said. “And I just sort of fell apart in tears, because it wasn’t so long ago that he passed.
“But I think Ed and Richard would be pleased by this year’s show,” she said. “We have been doing preview performances this week, and we’ve had audience members tell us they were not expecting to see something this good.
“And that was absolutely gratifying — not just for me, but for our actors, our backstage crew, all our volunteers,” she said. “It makes all the effort of the past six weeks worthwhile.”
The Moment: Tulsa World’s staff photographers’ favorite ‘moments’ of 2021