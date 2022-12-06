'A Christmas Carol' set gets a minimalist makeover

It’s a holiday presence about as enduring and memorable as that of Ebenezer Scrooge himself.

For 30 years, the few blocks of Victorian London designed by Richard Ellis has been the site of American Theatre Company’s musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.”

The set, with its flickering streetlamps, its gingerbread façades and its turntables that transformed the street scene into everything from a money lender’s office, holiday party rooms past and present, and even a sobering glimpse into the future, has helped evoke the world Charles Dickens created in his classic tale of one eventful Christmas Eve.

Just don’t expect to see that stately design when the company opens its 2022 production of the show, adapted by founding company members Bob Odle and Richard Averill.

This year’s “A Christmas Carol” will feature a much more minimalist look, incorporating some elements from the old set with what it is hoped will be the building blocks of a new set.

Laurie Carlson, who returns this year as the show’s director, said there is a very simple reason why the old set had to be retired.

“It’s 30 years old,” she said. “That tells you a lot right there. It was wooden structures that have been screwed together time and again. Some of the fabric pieces are so fragile that you just have to give them a hard look to poke a hole in them.”

The company has been working to raise the funds necessary — which Carlson said would be about $300,000 — to create and build a new “Christmas Carol” set. However, continuing to use the old set, which was still usable if handled with extreme delicacy, made it seem that change wasn’t all that necessary.

So the company decided this year to do something new.

“It’s sort of like ripping off the Band-Aid to make people aware of the urgency of this,” Carlson said. “It’s not just raising the money, either. COVID changed a whole lot of things. Labor, for one thing — a lot of people who used to be involved in scenery building in Tulsa aren’t here any more, because they’ve moved on to other places because their skills are in high demand. The cost of materials has gone up.

“But Richard has an overall design in place, for what we ultimately want for the show, and for what we’ll be doing this year,” she said.

Ghosts of

Christmases pastWhen American Theatre Company created its musical version of “A Christmas Carol” in 1976, it was not conceived as an annual show. In fact, the company experimented with presenting other original productions during December, including its adaptations of “Peter Pan” and “Treasure Island,” as well as the original musical “The Crystal Forest.”

“But,” as Odle told the Tulsa World in 2016, when the show was marking its 40th anniversary, “audiences really wanted to see ‘A Christmas Carol.’”

The show’s original set was designed by Jerry Pope for the stage of the Philbrook Museum of Art, where “A Christmas Carol” was first performed. The following year, when the PAC opened, the production moved to what is now the Tulsa PAC’s Doenges Theatre. After that, the show moved across the PAC’s lower-level lobby and took up more or less permanent holiday residence in the Williams Theatre.

“We had one set that we called ‘the lumberyard’ because it was like this big pile of wood,” Ellis recalled in a 2016 interview. “Then we had what one director called ‘The Victorian Three-Car Garage’ because it had these three portals that would open for other set pieces to be moved out. I was quite fond of that set.”

Ellis’s 1991 set design was a Victorian-era London street scene made up of elements that rotate to reveal such locations as Scrooge’s office and living quarters, the home of Scrooge’s nephew Fred and the graveyard where Scrooge learns his lesson about Christmas. It was expanded in 1998 with additional pieces in order to fill the stage of what is now the Tulsa Theater, when the company was asked to do a special presentation for a local corporation.

Those additions became permanent parts of the set, so that the set seemed to reach out into the audience, as if to beckon them in to its version of Charles Dickens’ ghostly tale.

Starting all over againOne benefit of dispensing with the show’s 30-year-old set is that it has prompted Carlson and the rest of the company to look at “A Christmas Carol” from a new perspective.

“I’ve worked on this show since 2011,” said Carlson, who served as stage manager for the production before taking over as director, “and to be honest, it’s been virtually the same show all that time. Having to work without the old set gave us a chance to rethink the show, to do things in different ways, but that will still create the effect we want the show to have.”

Carlson said virtually every scene in the show has been restaged, as there is now much more room on the Tulsa PAC’s Williams Theater Stage.

“We’re able to put much more people on stage in certain scenes,” she said. “At the same time, in the more intimate scenes, we’re able to focus more on the actors and the performances. It’s been quite an adventure, and a lot of fun, and I think it will make for a more dynamic production.”

Karl Krause will again don the tall hat and fearsome scowl of Ebenezer Scrooge, while Sean Rooney returns as the Spirit of Christmas Present. A number of performers from previous productions are returning in different roles. Nick Bushta, who has often appeared as Mr. Fezziwig, will be playing Bob Cratchit, while last year’s Cratchit, Nicholas Bradford, returns this year as Fred Burnett, Scrooge’s genial nephew.

Sally Allen will portray Mrs. Cratchit, Andy Axewell hefts the chains that bind Jacob Marley, Paige Dickey is the Spirit of Christmas Past and JoAnna Miller has the role of Belle.

“I’m working with Cody McCoy as my co-director, and he also knows this show intimately as well,” Carlson said. “He’s really taken to working with this new concept, although there have been times where I’ve had to curb his enthusiasm a bit, when his ideas go a bit too far. We’ve also had our choreographer, Andrea Ellis, redo much of the choreography, which is something she was more than happy to do.”

Carlson said some pieces from the old set are still usable, and will — along with scrims and drops — help to evoke rather than embody a particular scene within the story.

And in any case, Carlson said, it’s the story that matters.

“’A Christmas Carol’ is a story all about hope and redemption,” she said, “and I know that this year’s production will tell that story, and maybe tell it a little more clearly because we’re focusing on the people and the emotions they experience in the course of this story.”

