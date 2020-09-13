A century of creativity: New exhibit showcases the work of Tulsa artist Bob Hawks

It took a bit of convincing from fellow wood-turner Fleming, who worked as a commercial artist for many years, to try his hand at wood-turning.

“I had a pretty good sized shop where I would make things like cabinets and tables,” Hawks said. “I had always thought that wood-turning was just what you did to make things like table legs. But it’s really bloomed in recent years, with more and more people doing some really interesting work.”

Hawks has used exotic woods in his art, but because it’s more and more difficult and expensive to import woods from South America and Asia, he prefers to use what’s close to home, such as walnut, sweet gum, Osage orange and sycamore.

“My favorite wood of all is native black cherry,” he said. “There’s not a lot of it anymore around here — but you can find it more to the east. The best bowl I ever did was made from a black cherry tree that I cut down around 27th Street and Harvard (Avenue).”

Some health concerns have kept Hawks away from the lathe for a while, but he intends to get back to making art as soon as he can.

As for his longevity, Hawks credits being able to do what he loves in a place he loves.