Fifty years ago this month, thousands of Tulsans ventured downtown to experience what was billed as “a 75th birthday gift to the city.”

It was called Jubilee ‘73, a single-day event that took place on the Civic Center Plaza, between the Central Library building and the Tulsa County Court House.

The event, presented by the Junior League of Tulsa, featured local artists and craftspeople selling their creations, live music, an area dedicated to keeping youngsters entertained, and a variety of local eateries selling food and beverages.

Jubilee ‘73 concluded with a concert featuring a nationally known performer, Sammy Davis Jr., who was making his Tulsa debut.

The concept of a springtime celebration of the arts in downtown Tulsa would undergo a few changes in the subsequent years.

It was rechristened Mayfest in 1978, and would routinely fill the city’s Main Street (or Main Mall, as it later became, before being turned back into Main Street) from Third Street to Sixth Street with booths featuring local, regional and national artists and artisans, foods that ranged from the humble corn dog and funnel cake to more exotic treats such as fried alligator, and non-stop live performances that usually culminated in concerts by noted pop, rock and jazz artists.

The festival made its first foray into what is now the Tulsa Arts District in 1991 and 1992, back when the neighborhood wasn’t quite as welcoming a place as it is today. After nearly two decades back in the downtown location, Mayfest returned to the Tulsa Arts District in 2019, with ahha Tulsa (formerly the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa) taking over running the festival.

When ahha Tulsa suddenly shut down in November 2022, the fate of the festival’s 50th year of art, food and music was in jeopardy.

Enter the University of Tulsa, which not only took over the Hardesty Arts Center that served as ahha Tulsa’s headquarters, but also promised that Mayfest 2023 will take place — event though the university had only 100 days to put together a multi-day, multi-media outdoor arts event.

“We definitely had to hustle,” said Brad Carson, president of Tulsa University. “Fortunately, we’ve had incredible support from the volunteer community that Mayfest has always had, and we were able to put all the assets of the University of Tulsa to work as well.

“Because this is the festival’s 50th anniversary, we want to be sure we’re putting on the best Mayfest ever,” he said. “We wanted to take all the things that people expect of Mayfest and improve them, to make this a truly memorable experience for all ages.”

That will include the always-popular Kidz Zone, which gives young visitors to the festival all manner of hands-on art activities, set up along Cameron Avenue on the north side of the Guthrie Green. And musicians of all ages and skill levels will be able to tickle the ivories on the “Play Me, Tulsa” pianos that will be arrayed on the south side of Guthrie Green.

Arts Central

The former Hardesty Arts Center, now called 101 Archer and home to the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, will serve as something of the epicenter for the 2023 Mayfest.

For starters, it will be where Patrick Gordon’s original painting, “M is for Mayfest,” which serves as the 2023 official Mayfest poster image, will be on display. Posters featuring Gordon’s image will be available for purchase at the festival.

The 101 Archer building will also be the site of the popular Mayfest Youth Art Gallery, featuring works by more than 165 local artists ages five to 17. A ceremony will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, to present more than 20 awards, including a $500 cash prize to one high school-age artist.

It will also be the home for the return of Mayfest Invitational Gallery, now titled “HeART of Tulsa Gallery.” The gallery will feature works by 50 of Tulsa’s best-known and acclaimed artists, including a number of artists who were also selected in past years to create the official Mayfest poster. The gallery is curated by Mary Jo Sartain.

In addition, the traditional Juried Art Show will fill several Tulsa Arts District streets with regional artists and crafts people whose offerings include painting and photography, sculpture and jewelry, woodwork and ceramics.

A special area along Detroit Avenue between Cameron Avenue and Reconciliation Way will be devoted to local artists whose works are equally wide-ranging in form and content.

Turn it up

Mayfest 2023 will feature four stages for live performances by local, regional and national artists.

“We know Tulsa has a robust music scene, and we wanted to make sure to feature that,” Carson said. “We think we have a good mix of local, regional and national artists this year.”

The main performance area will be the FC Tulsa stage at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way, along with the Case Associates stage, which will be on Detroit Avenue; and the Vast.Bank stage in the parking area behind the Vast.Bank building at the corner of Archer and Elgin Streets. (A fourth performance venue will be the Living Arts Stage, set up in front of the Living Arts Space at 307 E. Reconciliation Way, which will be programmed by Living Arts.)

Headlining this year’s Mayfest will be Meshell Ndegeocello, who will close out the festivities Saturday night at the FC Tulsa Stage. Ndegeocello, a singer-songwriter and bassist best known for her 1994 collaboration with John Mellencamp on the Van Morrison song, “Wild Night,” is set to release her 13th solo album, “The Omnichord Real Book,” in June.

Wilderado, a band that got its start in Tulsa, will be the headline act on the FC Tulsa stage Friday. The band, made up of Max Rainer and Tyler Wimpee on guitars and vocals, with Justin Kila on drums, has released two EPs, “Misty Shrub” and “Latigo,” and in 2021 released their self-titled debut album.

Soup, a Norwegian band whose music has been compared to Sigur Ros and Porcupine Tree, will be featured Saturday on the Case and Associates Stage. Led by multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Erlend Viken, the band’s debut album, 2010’s “Children of E.L.B.,” was voted album of the year in Norway. Its most recent release is 2021’s “Visions.”

Getting there

The University of Tulsa will operate a free shuttle service during the run of Mayfest. Patrons may park in the parking lots of Tulsa Community College Metro Campus, 909 S. Boston Ave., or at the Reynolds Center on the TU campus, 3208 E. Eighth St., and take shuttle buses that will drop them off in front of the 101 Archer building.

The shuttles will run from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

For those who prefer to drive themselves, several parking services will have garages and lots available for public parking, including the lot across from the Tulsa Theater, 115 N. Cheyenne Ave., where parking is $5-$10; and the lot at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Reconciliation Way, where the fee ranges from $1-$5.

Fried things on sticks

Food is always a big part of the Mayfest experience, and Carson promised that the 2023 will have a wide range of comestibles available for visitors.

“We’re certain to have all the fried things on sticks that people expect, as well as some more provocative food choices,” he said.

A number of local food trucks will be on site during Mayfest, including Andolini’s Pizza, Calaveras Mexican Grill, Daddy B’s BBQ, Frios Gourmet Popsicles, Ruth’s Chicken and The Wurst.

In addition, many of the restaurants in the Tulsa Arts District will be open for business during Mayfest, ranging from fine dining emporiums to places to grab a pizza and beer.