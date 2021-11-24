5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Tulsa’s Circle Cinema and the Cherokee Nation Film Office will present a series of seven short documentary films about Indigenous men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The films were made as part of the Cherokee Nation’s “Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People.”

“Indigenous people have a long history of defending the United States and currently serve in the U.S. Armed Forces at a rate five times the national average,” said Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content. “We’re proud to honor the significant contributions of our Native military veterans and are excited for the opportunity to continue sharing their stories.”

The Native Veteran Shorts program runs approximately one hour and will be screened at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 29. All tickets are free to the public, with reserved seating available online and in-person. circlecinema.org.

Tulsa Flea Market returns

Just in time for gift-shopping season, the Tulsa Flea Market is back.

The flea market will welcome shoppers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Exchange Center on the fairgrounds. Admission is free.