5 to Find: Things to do this weekend

Bluegrass &

Chili FestivalThe 42nd annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival will take place Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Wagoner.

Festivities will include three stages of free concerts by national and regional artists performing a variety of music, including country, gospel, bluegrass, classic rock and R&B.

For more information and a schedule of events, go to bluegrasschilifest.com.

David Nail

free show at TUCountry music star David Nail will provide entertainment before the University of Tulsa’s home football opener Saturday, Sept. 10.

Nail will perform a free show at Chapman Commons prior to a game against Northern Illinois. Pre-game tailgating at Chapman Commons begins at 1 p.m. and entertainment starts at 2 p.m. with the Brad Duvall Band. Nail’s set will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Nail is best known for the No. 1 singles “Let it Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got.” The Grammy-nominated singer has three top 10 albums and eight top 40 singles.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. For tickets to TU games, go to tulsahurricane.com/tickets or call 918-631-4688.

918 Food FestivalThe Historic Route 66 Village, 3770 Southwest Blvd., will host the 918 Food Festival, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Dozens of local restaurants, food trucks and pop-up eateries will be taking part in the event, which will also feature local artists showing and selling their works, as well as performances by local bands and dance companies.

TFA Saturday TourTake in some of the city’s unique history with the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture’s Second Saturday Tour. This month’s event, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, will focus on “Old Town Tulsa: The Arts District.” The tour will describe how an area that once was little more than a series of abandoned warehouses and parking lots has developed into one of Tulsa’s most vibrant neighborhoods. Tours start from Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way. Cost is $20. tulsaarchitecture.com.

Bill Burr at BOKGet the weekend started early with a Thursday, Sept. 8, Bill Burr stand-up comedy show at BOK Center. Burr made a guest appearance as a coach and driver’s education instructor in a season one episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs.”

Cap the weekend with a Sunday, Sept. 11, Michael Buble show at BOK Center.

For tickets to BOK Center events, go to bokcenter.com.