5 to Find: Things to do this weekend

‘Into the Woods’

Theatre Tulsa Academy, the company’s educational program for young theater enthusiasts, will present “Into The Woods Jr.,” a teen-focused adaptation of the groundbreaking Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

“Into the Woods Jr.” features many classic fairy tale characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — in a lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables. It is directed by Clare Holt, choreographed by Travis Guillory, with music direction also from Holly Harper.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, July 21-22; 2 and 7:30 pm. Saturday July 23; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. An adapted, sensory-friendly performance with an ASL interpreter will be 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Tickets are $20.25-$26.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Home & Garden Expo

Check out some of the latest ideas for your indoor and outdoor environments at the 14th annual Tulsa Home & Garden Expo, Friday through Sunday, July 22-24 in the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st Street.

The event is the largest free summer home and garden show in Green Country, featuring exhibits dealing with everything from outdoor living to cookware demonstrations, storm shelters to landscaping and more.

Hours are noon-8 p.m. Friday, July 22, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 24. exposquare.com

KALEO at Cain’s

You can cap the weekend by seeing the Icelandic rock band KALEO at Cain’s Ballroom on Sunday, July 24.

KALEO, led by frontman/songwriter JJ Julius Son, has taken its music around the world since the release of a gold-certified breakthrough album. The album spawned three hit singles: The Grammy-nominated “No Good,” the gold-selling “All The Pretty Girls” and the chart-topping, two-time platinum-certified “Way Down We Go.”

KALEO released a follow-up album (“Surface Sounds”) in 2021. The band has amassed more than one billion global streams and was selected to open stadium dates for the Rolling Stones in the U.S. and Europe.

Go to cainsballroom.com for tickets to KALEO’s Tulsa show.

Tulsa Marble Show

It’s that time of the year for marble lovers.

The Tulsa Marble Show, an annual event with more than 20 years of history, is returning 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 3332 S. 79th East Ave.

Tulsa resident glass artist, Jay Slack, will demonstrate making marbles. Collectors from many states will show off their collections. A special kids corner will include games and a marble race with prizes. Free marbles are available for kids.

The 2022 show coincides with the kickoff of what is being called the world’s biggest marble hunt.” Go to worldsbiggestmarblehunt.com for details.

Allie Colleen

Oklahoma songwriter and music artist Allie Colleen has a famous father, but she’s carving a path of her own and will perform a free show 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at SEVEN Bar inside West Siloam Springs’ Cherokee Casino. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

A Belmont University graduate and daughter of Garth Brooks, Allie Colleen has created a music style all her own. One of her original songs, “Close Enough,” has garnered more than 715,000 views on YouTube. In 2021, she released a debut album, “STONES (I Don’t Give A…),” with “Playin’ House” as a lead single.

For more information, go to alliecolleenmusic.com.

